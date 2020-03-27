Monday, March 16

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of Otter Court NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.

Wednesday, March 18

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 800 block of Central Avenue East on the report of an injury to a hand.  

Saturday, March 21

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 200 block of Birch Avenue NW on the report of a fire alarm.  

Sunday, March 22

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 15000 block of 50th Street NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a possible stroke.

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Lincoln Drive on the report of an injury from a fall. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments