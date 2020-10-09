Tuesday, Sept. 29
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 42rd Alcove on the report of a possible stroke.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the intersection of Naber Avenue NE and Highway 241 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 40th block of St. Michael Parkway on the report of a person burned.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 40th block of St. Michael Parkway on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on eastbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Thursday, Oct. 1
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Bay NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Saturday, Oct. 3
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.
Sunday, Oct. 4
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4800 block of Mayer Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
