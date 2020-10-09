Tuesday, Sept. 29

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 42rd Alcove on the report of a possible stroke.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the intersection of Naber Avenue NE and Highway 241 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Wednesday, Sept. 30

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 40th block of St. Michael Parkway on the report of a person burned.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 40th block of St. Michael Parkway on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on eastbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Thursday, Oct. 1

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Bay NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Saturday, Oct. 3

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Sunday, Oct. 4

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4800 block of Mayer Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments