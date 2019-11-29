Wednesday, Nov. 20
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue SW on the report of a diabetic reaction.
The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 37th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.
Thursday, Nov. 21
The department responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive SE on the report of a possible heart.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a person in severe pain.
Friday, Nov. 22
The department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 34 and Kadler Avenue NE on the report of an aircraft incident.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The department responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive SE on the report of an unknown medical.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
Sunday, Nov. 24
The department responded to a fire call in the area of highway 241 and Larabee Avenue NE on the report of strong odor of natural gas.
