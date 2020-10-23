Tuesday, Oct. 6
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 1600 block of Garrison Avenue NE on the report of a fall.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of a gas leak.
Thursday, Oct. 8
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 400 block of Pond View road NW on the report of a gas leak.
Friday, Oct. 9
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 2000 block of Langston Lane NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 9800 block of 44th Street NE on the report of vehicle fire.
Saturday, Oct. 10
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on I-94 westbound on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Willow Drive SW on the report of an odor of natural gas.
Sunday, Oct. 11
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 30 block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of a possible grass fire.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 20 block of Third Street NW on the report of a possible stroke.
Monday, Oct. 12
The St. Michael Fire Department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire on I-94 westbound on the report of a semi rollover.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded mutual aid for Albertville Fire on I-94 eastbound on the report of a vehicle fire.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 3000 block of Kalenda Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Thursday, Oct. 15
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of a fall.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 300 block of Central Avenue East on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4700 block of Lannon Court NE on the report of a grill on fire.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Friday, Oct. 16
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 7300 block of 20th Street NE on the report of a possible stroke.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of McAllister Avenue NE on the report of a diabetic reaction.
Saturday, Oct. 17
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 5700 block of Jason Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.
