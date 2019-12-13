Tuesday, Dec. 3

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 40 block of St. Michael Parkway on the report of a sick person.

Thursday, Dec. 5

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 17th Street NE on the report of a cardiac arrest.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of Oakwood Parkway NE on the report of a person having a seizure.

Friday, Dec. 6

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Sunday, Dec. 8

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of Frankfort Parkway NE on the report of an unresponsive person.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing. 

