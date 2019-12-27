Monday, Dec. 16

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive SE on the report of a sick person.  

The department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 35 and Garrison Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 40 block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of a possible gas leak.  

Wednesday, Dec. 18

The department responded to a fire call on eastbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 2000 block of Langston Lane NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

Friday, Dec. 20

The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4000 block of Jason Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of Oakwood Parkway NE on the report of a person in severe pain.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 9600 block of 40th Place NE on the report of a sick person.

The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of an injury from a fall.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 21st Street NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Saturday, Dec. 21

The department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Garrison Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

Sunday, Dec. 22

The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.

