Monday, Dec. 16
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive SE on the report of a sick person.
The department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 35 and Garrison Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The department responded to a fire call in the 40 block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of a possible gas leak.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
The department responded to a fire call on eastbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The department responded to a fire call in the 2000 block of Langston Lane NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Friday, Dec. 20
The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4000 block of Jason Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of Oakwood Parkway NE on the report of a person in severe pain.
The department responded to a medical call in the 9600 block of 40th Place NE on the report of a sick person.
The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 21st Street NE on the report of a possible heart.
Saturday, Dec. 21
The department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Garrison Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Sunday, Dec. 22
The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
