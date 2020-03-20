Monday, March 9
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4100 block of Orleans Drive NE on the report of a possible heart.
Tuesday, March 10
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of a person having a seizure.
Friday, March 13
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 900 block of Welter Road SE on the report of a possible heart.
Saturday, March 14
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a multi-vehicle accident.
Sunday, March 15
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 400 block of 3rd Street NW on the report of a fire alarm.
