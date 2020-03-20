Monday, March 9

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4100 block of Orleans Drive NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Tuesday, March 10

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of a person having a seizure.  

Friday, March 13

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 900 block of Welter Road SE on the report of a possible heart.  

Saturday, March 14

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a multi-vehicle accident.  

Sunday, March 15

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 400 block of 3rd Street NW on the report of a fire alarm. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments