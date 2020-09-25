Wednesday, Sept. 9
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a fall.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4800 block of Lansing Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on eastbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Main Street North and Frankfort Parkway NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Naber Avenue NE and 40th Street NE on the report of a silo collapse.
Thursday, Sept. 10
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 200 block of County Road 119 on the report of moped crash.
Friday, Sept. 11
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 2100 block of Langston Lane NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 500 block of Oak Avenue SE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Saturday, Sept. 12
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4500 block of Medley Lane NE on the report of an unknown medical.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4000 block of Edgewood Drive NE on the report of a possible heart.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of 47th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.
