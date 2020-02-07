Thursday, Jan. 27

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 20 block of Main Street South on the report of an unresponsive person.  

Thursday, Jan. 30

The department responded to a fire call in the 300 block of Iris Lane SW on the report of a fire alarm.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 400 block of 3rd Street NW on the report of a CO alarm.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 44th Draw NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 2400 block of Lambert Circle NE on the report of a strong odor of sulfur.  

Friday, Jan. 31

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Maciver Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Saturday, Feb. 1

The department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive SE on the report of a possible heart.

