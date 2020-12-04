Monday, Nov. 16

4100 block Orleans Drive NE: Report of a CO alarm.

300 block Walnut Avenue SW: Medical assist, report of a seizure.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

4400 block Mason Avenue NE: Report of a fire in a bathroom.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

11000 block 16th Street NE: Medical assist, report of a medical alarm.

Saturday, Nov. 21

4600 block Melina Court NE: Medical assist, report of person having difficulty breathing.

4400 block Lange Avenue NE: Medical assist, report of an injury from a fall.

Sunday, Nov. 22

20th Street NE and Hamlin Avenue NE: Report of a possible car fire.   

2200 block Langston Court NE: Medical assist, report of a possible heart attack.

11000 block 16th Street NE: Medical assist, report of an injury from a fall.  

Monday, Nov. 23

600 block Ridge Drive SE: Responded to a report of a fire alarm.

1100 block 16th Street NE: Responded to the report of a possible heart attack.

Wednesday Nov. 25

2400 block Lachman Ave. NE: Responded to the report of a possible stroke.

Saturday, Nov. 28

400 block Third Street NW: Responded to the report of a fall.

