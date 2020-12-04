Monday, Nov. 16
4100 block Orleans Drive NE: Report of a CO alarm.
300 block Walnut Avenue SW: Medical assist, report of a seizure.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
4400 block Mason Avenue NE: Report of a fire in a bathroom.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
11000 block 16th Street NE: Medical assist, report of a medical alarm.
Saturday, Nov. 21
4600 block Melina Court NE: Medical assist, report of person having difficulty breathing.
4400 block Lange Avenue NE: Medical assist, report of an injury from a fall.
Sunday, Nov. 22
20th Street NE and Hamlin Avenue NE: Report of a possible car fire.
2200 block Langston Court NE: Medical assist, report of a possible heart attack.
11000 block 16th Street NE: Medical assist, report of an injury from a fall.
Monday, Nov. 23
600 block Ridge Drive SE: Responded to a report of a fire alarm.
1100 block 16th Street NE: Responded to the report of a possible heart attack.
Wednesday Nov. 25
2400 block Lachman Ave. NE: Responded to the report of a possible stroke.
Saturday, Nov. 28
400 block Third Street NW: Responded to the report of a fall.
