Monday, Nov. 25

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Willow Drive SW on the report of a possible heart.  

Thursday, Nov. 28  

The department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Carrisa Lane SW on the report of an unresponsive person.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of Town Center Drive on the report of a person having a seizure.  

Sunday, Nov. 30

The department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive SE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.

