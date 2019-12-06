Monday, Nov. 25
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Willow Drive SW on the report of a possible heart.
Thursday, Nov. 28
The department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Carrisa Lane SW on the report of an unresponsive person.
The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of Town Center Drive on the report of a person having a seizure.
Sunday, Nov. 30
The department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive SE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.