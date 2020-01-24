Tuesday, Jan. 14

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Wednesday, Jan. 15

The department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 35 and 34th Street NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Thursday, Jan. 16

The department responded to a fire call in the 600 block of Ridge Drive SE on the report of a possible natural gas leak.  

Friday, Jan. 17

The department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4000 block of Jasmine Court NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Saturday, Jan. 18

The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Alcove NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Sunday, Jan. 19

The department responded to a fire call in the 12000 block of 44th Place NE on the report of fire alarms sounding.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 200 block of Grand Avenue NE on the report of a possible natural gas leak.  

Monday, Jan. 20

The department responded to a medical call in the 3700 block of Larabee Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 10000 block of 15th Street NE on the report of a CO alarm.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of McAllister Avenue NE on the report of a diabetic reaction.  

The department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 34 and County Road 120 on the report of a possible natural gas leak.

