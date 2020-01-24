Tuesday, Jan. 14
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
The department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 35 and 34th Street NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Thursday, Jan. 16
The department responded to a fire call in the 600 block of Ridge Drive SE on the report of a possible natural gas leak.
Friday, Jan. 17
The department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4000 block of Jasmine Court NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Alcove NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Sunday, Jan. 19
The department responded to a fire call in the 12000 block of 44th Place NE on the report of fire alarms sounding.
The department responded to a fire call in the 200 block of Grand Avenue NE on the report of a possible natural gas leak.
Monday, Jan. 20
The department responded to a medical call in the 3700 block of Larabee Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
The department responded to a fire call in the 10000 block of 15th Street NE on the report of a CO alarm.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of McAllister Avenue NE on the report of a diabetic reaction.
The department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 34 and County Road 120 on the report of a possible natural gas leak.
