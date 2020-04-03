St. Michael Fire

Monday, March 23

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 14000 block of 55th Street NE on the report of a possible fire.

Friday, March 27

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of a medial alarm. 

Saturday, March 28

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 1900 block of Lander Avenue NE on the report of an electrical pole on fire.  

