St. Michael Fire
Monday, March 23
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 14000 block of 55th Street NE on the report of a possible fire.
Friday, March 27
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of a medial alarm.
Saturday, March 28
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 1900 block of Lander Avenue NE on the report of an electrical pole on fire.
