“The top priority of government has always been ensuring the safety of its citizens. The surge of violent crime in the Twin Cities area has become a massive blight on our state and a danger for every Minnesotan,” Senator Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove), Chair of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee said Wednesday.
He continued, “The headlines of the Minneapolis City Council and Mayor defunding police and threatening to abolish their law enforcement agency has only encouraged violent criminals, drug dealers, and street gangs with little repercussions. Law enforcement officers are leaving the force in droves for early retirement or disability in the wake of demonizing police. As the city council moves to diminish the role of police, the entire population of the Twin Cities is endangered. Even the rural areas of Minnesota have seen an uptick in crime recently. We are beginning to see it ripple into our surrounding communities.”
Senator Limmer introduced legislation funding the crime prevention grant to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate with other sheriffs’ offices, police departments, and Metro Transit.
“Our plan is to supplement the law enforcement needs in the Twin City area with officers from surrounding areas in order to quickly address surging rates of violent crime including murder, assault, and other crimes against a person in the seven-county metropolitan area, concentrating on the areas experiencing the largest surge in violent crimes,” said Senator Limmer.
To track the success of the program, the Commissioner of Public Safety will also be required to report to the legislature on how the appropriations are used, detailing the impact on reducing violent criminal activity in the seven-county metro.
