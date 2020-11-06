Monday, Oct. 26
A resident called stating he has been spotting coyote’s in his yard and that they are getting bolder on the13100 block of Arthur Street. Homeowner was advised calling the DNR.
Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business on the 20850 block of Rogers Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
There was a report of an assault to an employee at business on the 21300 Rogers Drive.
Officers responded to a stolen vehicle at a business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. The reporting party was able to locate his vehicle abandoned at a nearby business.
An officer spoke with caller about a male party that appeared to be following her through listed retail store on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road. She had asked for staff assistance to follow her to her vehicle. Male was described as a middle eastern male with thick black hair. He was well dressed and clean cut. The incident was reported after the caller returned home. No further activity was reported.
Rogers Police responded to a possible burglary at a residence on Goldenrod Circle. The caller said that she could hear other people in her house and then she hung up and would not answer the phone on call back. Officers set up a perimeter and monitored the house while attempting to identify and contact the homeowner. Officers determined that the homeowner was home, but was not the person who called, and there was nothing happening at the residence. Officers met the homeowner and searched the home, finding no signs of entry and no one else inside the house. The call appeared to have been a false report by a third party. The incident is under investigation.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Officers responded to a report of a grass fire near a residence in the area of Territorial Road and Hassan Parkway. Upon arrival, it was found to be the house from a training burn the night before that was still smoldering. Rogers Fire was on scene and advised officers could clear.
There was a repeat call on area smoldering from last nights training burn at Hassan Parkway and Territorial Road. Rogers Fire responded this time to put water on it.
Friday, Oct. 30
An officer was dispatched to a report of mail being stolen, the RP indicated unknown time frame, on the 13000 block of Pheasant Circle. A party in southern Minnesota had mailed checks to the Rogers resident, they never made it and ended up being altered and passed in Shakopee.
An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding a potential social security scam attempt on the 21000 block of Maple Ave. The reporting party stated he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the social security administration and requesting his information for an FBI investigation.
An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding a suspicious male at a business on the 20000 block of 134th Avenue . The reporting party stated a male has visited the business multiple times asking unusual questions.
An officer assisted Corcoran Police on a call of a fight at a bar on the 20000 block of County Road 10 in Corcoran.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Rogers Police responded to an apartment building on Commerce Blvd. on a report of a domestic involving a firearm. Officers determined that the 42-year-old suspect had fled the scene and he was later arrested at a hotel in Minneapolis. The suspect was booked at the Hennepin County Jail for felony domestic assault and held for DOC warrant related to a previous felony domestic assault.
Sunday, Nov. 1
An officer was dispatched to the PD as a resident was turning in a cell phone located in Mallard Estates last night. Officer located a number on the phone and reached the owner. It was later returned.
Officers assisted by Dayton PD and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on a juvenile overdose on the 13000 Aster Lane.
An officer met the owner of found property at the PD, the property was returned. See related case.
Officers were dispatched to a roll over accident near Main Street and Interstate 94. When officers arrived, they found the pickup truck to be rolled over after colliding with a semi truck. The pickup truck was towed and no injuries. The 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was arrested for DWI.
