- Officers responded to the 21000 block of John Milless Road on a possible fire. Officers spoke to the reporting party who showed us an area in an upstairs room that showed signs of fire. Officers were able to evacuate everyone from the building while Rogers Fire handled the situation.
Thursday, May 11
- A vehicle was stopped for going through red light intentionally at Main Street and S. Diamond Lake Road. The 26-year-old driver stated he sat there for 10 minutes. Did not appear to be accurate based on traffic flow. Advised officer will monitor, but he also stated he was gonna be late for work. Citation issued.
Friday, May 12
- Extra patrol of traffic in the high school parking lot.
- Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress in a store on the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road. The suspects exited the store with bags of clothing and wearing clothing that was not paid for. Two females were arrested for felony theft and a third female was trespassed from the store.
Sunday, May 14
- An officer was approached by a party in the police department parking lot in regards to a found wallet. The party found the wallet outside a Rogers business parking lot and turned it in. A message was left with the owner, advising the wallet was found and at the police department. The owner met with an officer at the police department to get their wallet.
- A driver was stopped for no plates and illegal tint at S. Diamond Lake Road and Main Street. The 29-year-old driver was arrested on an Anoka County domestic assault warrant. Driver given verbal warnings driving violations and transported to Anoka Jail.
