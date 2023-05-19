Monday, May 8

- Officers responded to the 21000 block of John Milless Road on a possible fire. Officers spoke to the reporting party who showed us an area in an upstairs room that showed signs of fire. Officers were able to evacuate everyone from the building while Rogers Fire handled the situation.

