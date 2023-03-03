- An officer and Rogers Fire responded to smoke inside a business on the 21400 block of 136th Ave. All parties inside had evacuated. Rogers Fire advised no fire, but may be a burnt mechanical belt coming from the roof. Officer was cleared by Rogers Fire.
- An officer responded to Valley View Drive and Fletcher Lane on a injured eagle. Officer stood by with the reporting party and waited for Raptor Center volunteers to arrive on scene.
Thursday, Feb. 23
- An officer took a fraud report where stolen credit card numbers were used to purchase tools at business. Victims called business to report the cards were stolen.
- An officer observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South with a cracked windshield and the 45-year-old female registered owner was revoked. Vehicle was used in a theft from the Maple Grove location and officers set perimeter. Officer’s conducted a traffic stop and found that the front passenger had a misdemeanor warrant, the rear passenger had stolen items from the store and the driver was revoked.
- During the snowstorm, officers responded to a traffic accident with property damage and a vehicle in the ditch.
Friday, Feb. 24
- An officer observed a vehicle driving on its rim at Industrial Blvd. and Main Street. Officer stopped driver who advised she was trying to get to a tire repair shop. Officer ordered a tow for the vehicle.
- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration at Main Street and I-94. Officer confirmed registration was expired and cited the 26-year-old driver.
- There were reports of two property damage traffic accidents and two personal injury traffic accidents due to the recent snowfall.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- A 45-year-old drive was given a citation for texting at a stoplight at Diamond Lake Road S. and Main Street. Driver admitted to violation.
- A sergeant stopped vehicle for obstructed rear plate at Diamond Lake Road S. and Richard Street. Vehicle smelled like marijuana. Vehicle search located suspected paraphernalia and some suspected marijuana crumbs. The 32-year-old drive was cited for driving after cancellation.
- An officer was flagged down by employees at a store on the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road S. on a vehicle that was leaving after just committing a theft. Officers stopped the vehicle. An adult male was arrested and released on scene with a citation for misdemeanor theft. An adult male passenger was arrested for a felony department of corrections warrant and was transported to the Hennepin County Jail by special deputies. An adult female passenger was arrested on numerous felony warrants and transported to a Sherburne County Deputy, who took custody of her.
Sunday, Feb. 26
- A citation issued to a 32-year-old for driving after revocation at John Milles Drive and Main Street.
