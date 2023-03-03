Tuesday, Feb. 21

- An officer and Rogers Fire responded to smoke inside a business on the 21400 block of 136th Ave. All parties inside had evacuated. Rogers Fire advised no fire, but may be a burnt mechanical belt coming from the roof. Officer was cleared by Rogers Fire.

