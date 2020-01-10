The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Dec. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 5.
Monday, Dec. 30
Officer was dispatched to the business on scam attempt. Officer spoke to an employee that stated she received a call from a utility company regarding unpaid bills and requesting $3000. Employee described the caller as a male with a middle eastern accent. Employee was aware of the scam and wanted the incident documented. No money or personal info was obtained by the suspect.
Officer spoke with a Rogers resident in relational to a scam she was involved in. Subject was entering a contract with a male party to purchase a horse. After subject sent the suspect money, he began to request more for various reasons. Subject then began looking further into the information presented to her and believed she was being scammed.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Officer responded to driving complaint of a vehicle westbound on I -94, from Hwy. 610, that was all over the road. The vehicle then exited I-94 and began traveling north on Hwy. 101 in Rogers. Officer located the vehicle and observed bad driving conduct. Officer stopped the suspect vehicle and the driver showed signs of impairment. The 26-year-old male driver failed roadside field sobriety tests and was arrested.
A 23-year-old male driver was cited after a two-car crash at I-94 and 141st Ave. Officers determined the driver of a white sedan fell asleep and drifted into a blue truck that was in the middle lane.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Officers observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit at Main and 141st. Officer conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver and passenger had an active no contact order against each other. The 27-year-old male driver was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail where he was booked for that offense. Case forwarded to the city attorneys officer of review and charges.
Adult male arrested on two Wright County Warrants (FE Theft / GM Drugs) without incident. The 20-year-old male suspect was turned over to Wright County deputy.
Friday, Jan. 3
Officer was dispatched to Cabela’s for theft that occurred Dec. 14 and 21 by the same suspect. The suspect used the stolen gift cards to purchase a total of about $600 worth of merchandise. Case pending further investigation.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Officers were advised by dispatch that a felony theft suspect was at the police department requesting to get his vehicle out of impound. The 22-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Officers were dispatched to a sleeping person inside a car at a business in the 13000 block of Main Street. Officer made contact with the driver who stated he was tired and was sleeping. While Officer was speaking with the driver the officer noticed a hand gun in the driver’s door pocket. The hand gun was found to be stolen from Shakopee. The 29-year-old male driver was arrested and transported to jail.
A traffic complaint was dispatched on a wrong way driver on South Diamond Lake Road that later turned into a minor property damage head on collision hit and run between two vehicles as Officer was responding to the area of the initial traffic complaint. The suspect vehicle info was put out through Hennepin Dispatch and the area was checked for the vehicle/driver. Additional calls came in on the vehicle outside of Rogers with an eventual separate head on personal injury crash occurring in Champlin. Details were obtained for the suspect vehicle/driver from the secondary crash in Champlin that were used for the Rogers crash.
