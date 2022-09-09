Monday, Aug. 29
- Officer responded to a report of vandalism at a park on the 20000 block of County Road 81. The reporting party stated two juveniles were damaging property and fled on foot prior to officers arrival. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles and contacted the property manager.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- Officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting that occurred overnight in the 14000 block of Starlite Drive. It was found that the weapon and ammunition used was a BB gun of some sort and BB pellets. A single BB pellet was recovered on scene and placed into evidence.
- Officer dispatched to pick up a found wallet at a gas station in the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officer contacted owner who picked wallet up at PD.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- Officers attended a ribbon cutting for the splash pad at 21400 block of Rouillard Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 1
- A Rogers resident reported having a front bay window having a pane of glass shot out of it. The damage appears to be from a BB/pellet gun.
- Officers were called to two slumpers in a vehicle outside a business. The 70-year-old owner of the vehicle had multiple warrants which were confirmed out of Missouri. He was booked at Hennepin County jail on the warrants. The passenger was assisted in locating a ride.
- Officer was dispatched to found property on Grey Fox Trail. Officer learned some of the property belonged to a resident in Rogers.
- CSO assisted with crowd and traffic control at the High School football game.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- An officer responded to a welfare check at a business after a customer found the store to be unlocked but there was not any employees on site on the 13000 block of Northdale Blvd. The officer checked the building and the front door was unlocked, but there was not any signs of forced entry. It is believed that an employee forgot to lock the door the previous day.
- Officer responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a business on the 13000 block of Main Street. When the officer arrived, the fire was out but there was still a large amount of smoke. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and handled the call.
- CSO noticed smoke coming from an RV parked at business on the 13000 block of Main Street. CSO created a call and then was dispatched to an RP calling in the same incident.
- Officers dispatched to a theft in progress at a business located in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Officers did not locate the suspect vehicle and responded to the business to take a report.
- Officer responded to a report of mailboxes struck by a go cart on Marigold Way. When officers arrived, they were given a description of the driver and go cart and advised the parties likely lived down the road. The officers located the driver of the go cart who admitted to hitting the mailboxes. The 47-year-old male driver was cited for careless driving.
- Officer assisted Dayton PD on a loud party at 29 Fairhills Drive, Dayton.
Sunday, Sept. 4
- Officers received an email regarding loud music. Response to the call was delayed due to the complaint being sent in by email. Officers did not hear anything ongoing that violated noise ordinances/laws. Officer advised the RP to call 911 in the future for quicker response.
- Officer returned phone call from reporting party wondering where his luggage was. Officer advised.
- Officer was flagged down by a witness who saw a semi strike and damage a light pole in the parking lot of a business in the 13500 block of Rogers Drive. Officer located semi and driver in nearby lot. Driver admitted to striking and damaging light pole and driver was cited for failing to notify property owner of damage.
Monday, Sept. 5
- Officer located a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 101 near 147th Avenue. The officer found the vehicle unoccupied.
