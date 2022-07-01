Sunday, June 19
- Officer was given a found drivers license after the Rockin Rogers event located in the 21200 block of Memorial Drive. Officer located a phone number and contacted the owner of the drivers license. The drivers license was returned.
- Officers found a brown pair of prescription glasses at Rocking Rogers located in the 21200 block Memorial Drive. Glasses entered into evidence as safe keeping.
Monday, June 20
- Officer dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident located along County Road 81 and Fletcher. Officer completed crash exchange for both driver.
Tuesday, June 21
- Officer came upon a one vehicle crash near the intersection of 137th and Northdale Blvd. Vehicle struck a light pole in private business parking lot.
- Officers were dispatched to a PD accident where the RP had swerved to avoid hitting a delivery driver who turned in front of him located in the 12800 block of County Road 81.
- Officers were dispatched to people moving road closure signs and creating a safety issue located in the 23300 block of Wood Lane. Officer responded and saw that the road closure signs were now present and blocking off the road. RP gave a license plate of vehicle that had driven through this morning and ignored the RPs requests to not enter the closed road. Officer spoke on the phone to the individual who drove through, and officer advised him to not do it again.
- Officer dispatched to single vehicle personal injury crash on westbound Interstate 94 at Brockton Lane. Officer arrived on scene with a State Trooper and was advised to clear.
Thursday, June 23
- CSO assisted Dayton with traffic located along Territorial Road and County Road 81. CSO shut down County Road 81 at Territorial Road for a personal injury accident.
- Officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle PD accident involving a car rear-ending an SUV located along Main Street and Diamond Lake. No injuries reported. The car was towed due to damage.
- Officers assisted with setting up a tow and providing emergency lights for a stall blocking the roadway located along Rogers Drive and 134th. Officers transported occupants to a nearby business.
- Officers participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, meeting up with WCSO located in the 21800 block of Industrial Court.
- Officers responded to a two vehicle PD accident located along Main Street and I-94. Accident exchange provided.
Friday, June 24
- Officers were dispatched to a request for extra patrol in the area, as the reporting party had just laid off over 100 employees from his business, and he is afraid they may retaliate located in the 22500 block of 138th Place.
- Officers were dispatched to the odor of gas in a business located in the 12900 block Main Street. Rogers fire and officers arrived, and the fire department advised they would handle the incident.
Saturday, June 25
- Officer observed a large plume of black smoke coming from the area of Otto Street. Officers then dispatched to the smoke and found it to be a burning couch in the backyard of a residence in the 12600 block of Otto Street. Rogers Fire assisted with putting out the fire.
