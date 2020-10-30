Monday, Oct. 19
An officer was dispatched to a party down, unknown problem, in the middle of the Richard Street at 135th Ave. Officer arrived and located an adult male who was lying in the traffic lane. He was awaken by verbal stimulus and had abrasion injury to his right temple and right foot. The male appeared to be under the influence of drugs and registered zeros on a preliminary alcohol test. He believed he was in a park in St. Paul. North Ambulance responded and the male was transported to Mercy Hospital.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
An officer noticed a black safe outside a business on the 20000 block of Rogers Drive. The black safe was a demo unit. Everything checked out alright.
A School Resource Officer was notified by Assistant Principal that she received a report of a student who made threating comments.
Officers were dispatched to a pole sparking near a residence on the 16000 block of Main Street. Officers monitored until fire arrived. Excel Energy was notified.
Follow up call on an arcing power line that was touching a tree branch, due to heavy snow on the 12600 block of Main Street. Rogers Fire checked on it and Excel Energy was notified.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
A CSO was dispatched to a found dog on the 21400 block of 141st Ave. Reporting party posted that the dog was found and was going to hold onto the dog until further notice. Owner of the dog came and picked it up.
Saturday, Oct. 24
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speed at County Road 81 and Fletcher Lane. The 28-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Driver was transported back to the Rogers PD, cited, and released.
There was a K9 meet and greet with children at a Halloween event on the 12700 block of Main Street.
Sunday, Oct. 25
An officer responded to a car theft that occurred within the last 10 minutes on the 21500 block of Maple Ave. Party left his vehicle running with the keys in it. When he came outside, someone was driving away with it. Vehicle entered as stolen.
Officers were dispatched to a theft of services at a business located on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Officers located the suspect vehicle running in the parking lot of a nearby business. Officer spoke with the driver and lone occupant outside the vehicle. Driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and driving.
