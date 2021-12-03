Tuesday, Nov. 23
Officers responded to a traffic complaint where a school bus had failed to stop for a stop sign near the intersection of S. Diamond Lake Road and Rogers Drive. Officers were unable to locate the bus. Officers notified the bus company and were able to speak with the bus driver.
Officers responded to a business intrusion alarm located along Northdale Blvd. Officers discovered two open exterior doors, but no signs of forced entry. Officers searched the building and found no one inside, but there was one interior office door with a broken door handle, which appeared to have been kicked in. Another room was extremely disorganized. Officers contacted the store manager. The manager responded to the business, met with officers, and explained that the damaged door and the disorganized office were all prior conditions and he did not have reason to believe anyone had broken in. He said that someone likely forgot to lock the exterior doors as well. The building was secured and officers cleared.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
An officer came upon an unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed in flames located in the 14000 block of Northdale Blvd. Officers provided traffic control until Rogers Fire cleared officers.
Officers responded to a reported road rage incident being called in by an uninvolved third party located at the 21000 block of 141st Ave. The RP reported what appeared to have been a traffic altercation taking place, and followed the suspect vehicle to a nearby business. The suspect vehicle had left prior to officers arrival. No involved party had called 911.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report at a business near the 14000 block of Northdale Blvd.
An officer responded to an animal complaint at a residence on the 13000 block of Hollyhock Lane. When the officer arrived, they did not hear the dog barking. The officer noticed a vehicle parked in the driveway with a passenger door open but nothing appeared moved inside.
Thursday, Nov. 25
A Rogers resident called 911 after seeing a dark colored passenger vehicle parked out in front of her house on a dead end street for a lengthy period of time. She advised she decided to call the second time it was seen, but that the car had just left. Officers continued checking the area as extra patrol, but did not locate this vehicle.
Dispatched to smoke inside of a residence located at the 26XXX block Autumn Way. Officer arrived on scene and found that the resident had used a torch to heat up his water spigot and started the side of his house on fire. The fire was quickly put out by the homeowner. Rogers fire responded and handled.
An officer observed a suspicious running vehicle in the lot of a closed business in the 21400 block of 136th Avenue. Employee came out of business and advised he was setting up for Thanksgiving brunch.
Friday, Nov. 26
An officer responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Territorial Road, east of 141st Ave. A crash exchange form was completed. The vehicle was damaged but the driver was able to drive the car home.
CSO was dispatched to a found dog with a collar, but no tags. RP that found the dog took the dog to the vet earlier in the day and determined it had no microchip. Dog was taken to the Monticello Animal Shelter and impound form was filled out. The RP also posted the dog on social media. The dog was a male black lab with a white chest approximately one year old.
Officers provided Black Friday presence in the 20000 block of Rogers Drive.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Officers were dispatched on a report of an alarm trip in the 23000 block of Industrial Blvd. False alarm. Officers got a hold of a keyholder who was going to attempt to figure out why the alarm was continually being tripped.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 12000 block of Elm Parkway. The reporting party heard her doorbell ring and found a water bottle outside the door. Officers checked the area and saw kids running through the neighborhood but were unable to make contact.
Officers were dispatched on a report of a video alarm trip in the 21200 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers discovered two construction workers working on the property. After speaking with their supervisor it was determined that someone armed the security system.
Officers advised of a child with his hand stuck in a chair at the fire station. Fire responded. No police response.
While patrolling, an officer located two parties wearing all dark clothing and walking on the shoulder on 141st Avenue near Pauls Drive. The officer stopped the parties and confirmed they were walking back from a movie.
Monday, Nov. 29
Officers were dispatched to several teenagers in black sedans acting suspiciously in the 22000 block of Marie Circle. RP advised that when he attempted to confront them they ran off. Officers drive though the area and found nothing related.
