Monday, Jan. 2
- Officers responded to the 13600 block of Marsh View Road on a burglary report. There was electrical supplies stolen from the job site.
- An officer spoke to reporting party who found a dog in their yard. The dog was later reunited with the owner via social media.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- An officer observed a male walking down Main Street near Memorial Drive. Officer made contact and found it to be a party well known to officers. He had a replica badge on his belt with numbers on it, a holster with OC spray, and handcuffs. Subject was advised the dangers he is putting himself in by having these items on him.
- Officers and Rogers fire responded to a vehicle fire at Brockton Lane and County Road 81. Officers arrived as the fire was out.
- An officer was dispatched to a business in the 20000 block of Rogers Drive for a theft report. The incident involved two separate suspects that had arrived together in a vehicle.
- A CSO and Hennepin County Deputies were dispatched to a loose horse on the 27000 block of 123rd Ave. Officers located the horse and the owners were able to coral it and bring it home.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- A party reported that a bus driver from an unknown bus company would park outside her house around 3 p.m. everyday and make her and the children feel uncomfortable. She stated that the male driver was observed urinating today. She advised she already had a call to the bus company in, but has yet to hear back. She requested extra patrol in the area.
- Officers responded to a report of two parties fighting in a business parking lot at County Road 81 and John Milless Drive. Officers located both parties down the road from the business who denied any physical altercation took place. One party was arrested on a warrant, and custody transferred to a Wright County Deputy.
Friday, Jan. 6
- An officer responded to a complaint about icy road conditions at the entrance to Target near Northdale Blvd. and S. Diamond Lake Road. Public Works was paged out and requested to help by dropping salt and sand in the area. There were multiple related calls of vehicle crashes and spinouts.
- An officer responded to a call of a semi that was stuck in the snow at a business entrance and the trailer was blocking both lanes of traffic on eastbound S. Diamond Lake Road. The truck and trailer were pulled out of the snow. Officer stayed on scene to redirect traffic until the vehicle was moved.
- Officers were dispatched to a van in a snow bank outside of their house for two hours. Officer called the RP and they advised they did not see a driver or know who it belonged to. Officer observed the van blocking a majority of the roadway, running, unoccupied with its hazards on. Officer attempted to find a phone number for the van company, but they did not have one on their website. Vehicle was impounded and towed.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- An officer observed the left turn signal at Brockton Lane to eastbound County Road 81 not cycling properly. County maintenance was advised.
- A CSO observed a semi parked on Northdale Boulevard in a posted no parking zone. CSO made the driver aware of the parking violation. Driver moved the truck. - Officers and CSO responded to a gas odor at a business on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive 2. The smell appeared to be coming from the employee breakroom. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and checked the area. Rogers Fire advised they did not locate anything of concern.
- Officers were dispatched to unwanted females possibly stealing and using narcotics in the bathroom on the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officers arrived and the females were gone. The employee stated she would call back to report theft if she found video footage.
Sunday, Jan. 8
- Officers were dispatched a phone call theft report where the RPs purse and phone were stolen, and her credit card was used.
Monday, Jan. 9
- Officers were dispatched to the smell of smoke in an apartment building on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers located the source of the smell coming from an individual apartment and spoke with the resident. The resident had fallen asleep with food cooking on the stove. Rogers fire aired out the unit.
