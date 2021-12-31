Monday, Dec. 20
Officer took a theft of a catalytic converter report from the outside storage facility that occurred within the last three days located in the 14000 block by Northdale Boulevard.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Officer was dispatched to a parking complaint about construction vehicles blocking a driveway. Officer arrived on scene and didn’t see any vehicle blocking a driveway located in the 21XXX block bycPoate Ct. Officer spoke to the workers and advised them of the complaint and block any driveways. Officer attempted to call RP but number was disconnected.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Officer was dispatched to a property damage accident near the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 94. One driver was still on scene. The other driver gave information and left the scene before officers arrived. Minor damage to both vehicles. No apparent injuries.
Officer was dispatched to a property damage accident near the intersection of Diamond Lake Road S. and Northdale. When officer arrived, both parties had exchanged information and did not need police assistance. Officer cleared from call.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Officer dispatched to a hit deer located by Willandale Road and 141 St. Officer dispatched deer and gave a deer permit to a resident who collected the deer.
Officer dispatched to an alarm at a construction site located in the 13600 block of Marsh View Trail. Officer was canceled by the alarm company while in route.
Officer observed a vehicle without headlights on near the intersection of Territorial Road and 141st Ave N. Officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle had a Hennepin County warrant. Driver was arrested and cited
Officers were dispatched to an alarm call in the 13600 block of Marsh View Trail. Officers observed construction workers on scene. Officers cleared from call.
Friday, Dec. 24
Officer dispatched to assist with a traffic complaint on a vehicle registered within the city located by Zachary Lane and County Road 81. Officer checked residence and found the vehicle unoccupied in driveway.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Officers cleared debris from a broken wooden bed frame on Hwy. 101 at the Crow River.
Officers and Fire were dispatched to a house fire reported by a neighbor located in the 22000 block by Marie Ave. Homeowner called to cancel as the fire was just burnt food and had been extinguished.
Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint at the same residence as the related case 12XXX block by Walnut Dr. Officers did not hear any music or noise in the area. RP was called and advised we did not hear anything.
Officer dispatched to a noise complaint. When officer arrived in the area no music could be heard 12XXX block by Ash Dr. Officer noticed a party that was shutting down and people leaving. Officer stayed in the area for some time and never heard the nuisance noise.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Officer discovered an occupied car that was stuck in the snow on southbound Main Street at I-94. The officer cleared away the snow from under the car and pushed it back onto the roadway. The vehicle cleared.
An officer found an occupied semi and trailer in the ditch on David Koch Ave near Wilfred Lane. The truck driver said that he thought he was turning into a parking lot entrance but misjudged the roadway due to the fresh snow. Burda’s Towing responded and pulled the truck back onto the roadway.
Officers were dispatched to a customer trouble complaint at the restaurant located in the 13000 block by Rogers Dr. Officer spoke with two staff members that stated a male was upset about his order and using profanity towards them. Manager wanted customer trespassed, no contact was made with customer at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.