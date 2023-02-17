Monday, Feb. 6
- An officer responded to suspicious activity of a carrier attempting to pick up an item for a business. No order had been placed.
- An officer dispatched to a phone call regarding a possible fraudulent use of a social security number to obtain citizenship. Officer referred caller to a federal law enforcement agency for assistance.
- A citation was issued to a 59-year-old for driving after revocation, warning for stop sign violation.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- An officer responded to a theft of a catalytic converter at a residential building parking lot on the 21000 block of John Milles Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- An officer responded to a gas odor at a business on the 13600 block of Northdale Blvd. 2X. Officer arrived on scene and ensured area was evacuated. Centerpoint Energy and Rogers Fire arrived on scene and officer cleared.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- An officer was dispatched to a car theft report at a dealership on the 21100 block of John Milless Drive
- Officers were working a high school basketball game security detail when a known individual trespassed from the property was observed on site. The male was spoken to and advised he would receive a citation by mail and was ensured he had a ride off site after being told he had to leave.
Friday, Feb. 10
- Officers responded to a known shoplifter at a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers stopped female as she entered passenger seat of an awaiting vehicle. During the investigation, narcotics were located in the vehicle and the 47-year-old driver was arrested. Driver then claimed an overdose and was transported to North Memorial Maple Grove. Female had cash bail misdemeanor warrant and provided the money. The 30-year-old female also cited for misdemeanor theft.
- Officers responded to the 20500 block of David Koch Avenue for a report of a dumpster diver. Officers made contact and found party to be known to law enforcement. Party was trespassed from business and told to throw items back into dumpster.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- An officer received information regarding a possible fire at a residence on the 24200 block of Superior Drive. Rogers fire was on scene and handled the call.
- Officers responded to an alarm at a business on the 12800 block of Main Street with a party who was stuck inside after the business closed. Officers arrived on scene and found that the business owners had already responded and let him out. They did not have any concerns with the incident.
- Officers responded to the 19400 block of Grass Lake Trail for a report of a drunk male observed on Ring doorbell trying to get into reporting parties home. Officers made contact with male who thought he was at his own home. Officers found a sober party to care for the subject and brought the male to his home.
Sunday, Feb. 12
- An officer was dispatched to a complaint of a 12-year-old driving a UTV on a city street with his father in the passenger seat. Officer located the UTV down the street parked in the driveway at another address. Officer spoke with subject and advised that his son could not operate the UTV on city streets nor could it be driven on city streets. Subject advised other neighbors were driving four wheelers up and down the streets as well.
- A citation was issued to a 25-year-old for expired 2022 tabs displayed. MDC shows expired August 2022 tabs. Warning for tint. Driver also advised license has now expired.
