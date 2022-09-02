Monday, Aug. 22
- Officer conducted a traffic stop along 147th Ave. and Main Street for no taillights. Driver provided a false name to officer. Officer identified the driver and arrested the driver for false information and driving while canceled IPS.
- CSO directed traffic at a four-way stop due to backups caused by a major crash on the interstate located along Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident on Interstate 94 near Main Street. State Patrol requested officers handle the call as they were on a priority call. There were two vehicles involved, no injuries, and no tows required. One driver was cited for instruction permit violation.
- Officers were dispatched to an accident where a truck ran into the fence of a daycare located in the 21000 block 135th Ave. Officers discovered that the driver had handicap controls for the vehicle, and his hand got caught in the controls preventing him from slowing down.
- Officers assisted State Patrol on a fatal crash located along Interstate 94 and Main Street. Officer attended to a party with a compound fracture in his leg, while other officer assisted with information collecting. Rogers Fire assisted in extinguishing two vehicles on fire. State Patrol handled crash investigation and reconstruction.
- Rogers Police and Fire assisted MSP on an injury accident on westbound I-94 at Main Street. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and was injured. The operator was transported to the hospital by North Ambulance. The motorcycle was towed by Burda’s.
- Officer responded to a theft and damage to property at a construction site in the 13600 block of Marsh View Boulevard. Crime occurred sometime between Friday (8/19) and Monday (8/22). Waiting on list of items stolen for report.
- Officers assisted state patrol with a semi trailer fire on Interstate 94.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
- Officers were dispatched a accident involving three vehicles in I-94, and state requested us to handle. Officer collected information on scene before State Patrol ended up arriving. State then advised that they would take the crash.
- An officer responded to a business for a property damage accident that occurred in the parking lot located in the 21600 block Diamond Lake Road. Driver 1 was leaving a parking space and drove westward through another open parking space to get to the next aisle. Driver 2 was pulling forward from her parking spot to turn right into the same aisle, as Vehicle 1 entered at the same time and they collided. Driver 2 did not see the other vehicle that was cutting through. A crash exchange form was completed for the drivers. Both sustained front end damage but both vehicles were drivable. A State Crash Report will not be completed because the incident was on private property.
- CSO observed what appeared to be a stalled vehicle partially blocking a lane of traffic. Driver stated that the car had died and would not start. CSO provided lights until Burda’s arrived and towed the vehicle away.
- Officers were dispatched to a PI accident involving a dump truck and sedan located in the Marie Ave and 141st. The injured party self transported herself to the hospital, and a CVI came out to inspect the dump truck. Accident exchange form given.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- CSO received information regarding a missing chihuahua “Piper” located in the 21800 block Industrial Ct. RP advised that the dog is friendly and will come to you. CSO attempted to locate the dog but was unsuccessful. RP called back saying they found the dog.
- Theft of packages from mailbox located in the 23700 block 109th Ave.
- Officer responded to a crash on Southbound Main Street just North of Diamond Lake Road S. Vehicle one rear ended vehicle two causing minor damage to both vehicles. Driver two complained of back and neck pain and was transported to Maple Grove Hospital by North Ambulance. Supplemental and state accident report completed due to injury. Scene photographed and accident exchange form completed.
- A major entrance and exit area was coned off, without proper lane closure located along Diamond Lake Road and Northdale Blvd. Officer moved a cone into lane showing turn lane was not open to prevent left turn issues onto closed road.
Thursday, Aug. 25
- Officer responded to the front to rear collision property damage accident located in the 20800 block Rogers Drive.
Friday, Aug. 26
- Officer was dispatched to a three vehicle property damage accident on private property located along Northdale Blvd and Diamond Lake Rd S. Officer provided an accident exchange to each driver. One driver received a citation.
- Officer took a theft report from the business that occurred on 8/19 located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive. Total loss: $279.
Saturday, Aug. 27
- Officer and CSO responded to a wire down in the roadway near the 12500 block of Otto St. Officer observed a down tree with electrical wires wrapped around the tree and hanging across the roadway. Neighbors were advised to stay away from the area. XCEL Energy was contacted and caution tape was put into place to warn traffic. CSO advised Officer later that it appeared XCEL arrived and handled the problem.
- Officer flagged down by Uber driver needing assistance with directions located in the 22300 block Diamond Lake Road.
- Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration and a brake light out located along John Milless Drive and Main. Driver of the vehicle was arrested on multiple warrants and booked into Hennepin County jail.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles near County Road 81 and John Deere Lane. No apparent injuries to either driver and minor rear end damage to one vehicle. An accident exchange form was given.
- Officer responded to a phone call from Cass County Sheriffs Office in regards to a found wallet belonging to a Rogers Officer located in the 21800 block Industrial Court. Officer was notified and wallet was retrieved.
- Officer assisted a male subject who needed a ride, Officer brought subject to nearby town located in the 20900 block 134th Ave.
- Reserve Officers assisted Corcoran PD with traffic control for an event located along County Road 116 and County Road 117.
Sunday, Aug. 28
- 2 DQ coupons given out to kids with helmets, while checking the neighborhood located in the 12400 block Fletcher Drive.
- Construction debris/roofing vents were observed to be blown all over the road due to the prior nights storm located in the 21700 block Marsh View Blvd. Officers removed same to the side of the roadway. Squad cam on for documentation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.