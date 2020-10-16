Monday, Oct. 5
Rogers Police received a call from the Hennepin Clerk requesting a conformation on a recovered stolen vehicle in Minneapolis. The vehicle had recently been reported stolen from a gas station in Rogers. Minneapolis PD had the car stored in an impound lot in Minneapolis and held for the Rogers PD.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Officers and Rogers Fire responded to vehicle fire on private property on the 11700 block of Willow Lane. Fire extinguished the fire. Home owner stated he was working on vehicle when it started on fire. Minor damage to a camper that was parked next to the vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to a theft that just occurred at a business on the 13000 block of Rogers Drive. The reporting party stated an adult male suspect stole an LED light from the business and fled on foot. Officers patrolled the area and were unable to locate the suspect.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Officer responded to a burglary report where suspects entered an open garage door and stole a chainsaw and related item sometime around the beginning of September on the 20000 block of Superior Drive.
Officer initiated a traffic stop due to the front two occupants not wearing a seatbelt and the windshield being cracked on 134th Ave. The 36-year-old driver was found to have multiple felony warrants for his arrest, as well as an active Order For Protection against the front passenger. The driver was arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 8
CSO/CEO responded to a raccoon sleeping on the front steps behind a flower pot on the 22000 block of Fawn Trail.
Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for April 2019 tabs and a cracked windshield at I-94 and Main Street. Driver found to be DAC-IPS. The 37-year-old driver was arrested and transported to the Rogers PD where he was booked and released. Driver charged with DAC-IPS and expired registration. Vehicle was impounded.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Crow Hassan Dog Park for two black dogs running loose on Territorial Road. Officers searched the general area and spoke to individuals at the dog park but found the complaint to initially be unfounded. An officer later observed one of the dogs walking on the shoulder of Territorial Road near 141st Avenue. Officer made contact with the animal owner at a nearby residence and verbally warned him for having an animal at large.
Friday, Oct. 9
CSO/CEO responded to a sick raccoon on the 13300 block of Zachman Drive. Raccoon was very sick and disposed of properly.
CSO/CEO responded to a dumping complaint on the 13000 block of Main St. Party came home while officer was trying to contact. Party was advised to get toys etc. out of dumpster or be cited for violation. Party has a colonoscopy at noon and will get it out of the dumpster. Officer will contact reporting party and advise.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Caller reported the theft of a trolling motor and fish finder from his boat, which was parked in his driveway on the 20000 block of Mallard Way. The theft occurred during overnight hours.
Officer responded to a theft from auto report in the 13300 block of Hynes Road. Suspect cut the tonneau cover open on the bed of the truck and stole miscellaneous items.
Officer responded to a theft from auto report in the 22700 block of Fawn Trail. Suspect entered the unlocked trailer and unlocked bed of the complainants truck. Miscellaneous construction items stolen.
Business called advising that the contents were still in the dumpster from the earlier complaint on the 13000 block of Main St.
An officer was dispatched to a residence located in the 12600 block of Otto Street to take a theft report. Officer spoke with the reporting party by phone who reported the theft of a Presidential Candidacy sign, valued at $32, from his front yard.
An investigatory stop was made on a vehicle after it passed by an officer driving into initial part of a neighborhood matching car description of recent vehicle break-ins at Mallard Trail & 141st Ave.
