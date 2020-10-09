Monday, Sept. 28
A resident came to the Rogers Police Department to report an attempted scam that happened on Red Fox Road. Reporting party indicated the Government was calling indicating his social security number was comprised and needed to send them money. Reporting party did not provide party any information. Reporting party was advised to block the number. Identify theft packet was provided to party for reference. No crime/loss.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
A School Resource Officer was notified by School Administration of three juveniles that were in possession of electronic cigarettes. School Resource advised parent. Juveniles will be issued citations and mailed to their residences.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road for suspicious activity. Officers spoke with an employee who confirmed a theft had occurred. Officers made contact with the female suspect in the parking lot. The 27-year-old female suspect was cited and released for misdemeanor theft. The driver of the vehicle the female suspect had gotten a ride in was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A caller reported that the rear license plate was stolen from his vehicle on 136th Avenue. The license plate was used in a gas drive off. The license plate was entered as stolen.
Friday, Oct. 2
There was a report of alleged maltreatment of a vulnerable adult was forwarded to the Detective Unit.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary at a residence on the 13000 block of Curry Street. When officers arrived on scene, the homeowner said two of his vehicles were riffled through and multiple tools were taken out of his open garage a couple days prior.
CSO was dispatched to an animal complaint (stray dog) on the 21300 block of Goldenroad Lane. The dog did not have an ID tag. CSO transferred dog to Monticello animal shelter. The dog is a adult German short hair pointer, spotted white and brown with a pink collar.
Saturday, Oct. 3
An officer observed vehicle fail to stop for stop sign and stop in roadway at Wellstead Drive and Diamond Lake. Officer conducted a traffic stop and suspected the 50-year-old driver to be under the influence.
Sunday, Oct. 4
An officer checked on three vehicles parked at the end of a dead end road on the 14700 block of Northdale Blvd. Parties were shooting a music video on the roadside and were not a hazard. Officer cleared.
An officer was contacted by Sherburne County Dispatch to confirm a Rogers stolen plate recovered by Elk River Police.
Rogers Police were dispatched to a call of a possible fight involving a number of intoxicated subjects on Lindon Way. Officer identified parties involved and did not find evidence of a fight, but there was a report of damage to property.
