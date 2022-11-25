Monday, Nov. 14

- Officers were dispatched to the report of a theft in progress at a local business on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officers arrived on-scene and were able to apprehend the suspects as they exited the business without paying for merchandise.

