Monday, Nov. 14
- Officers were dispatched to the report of a theft in progress at a local business on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officers arrived on-scene and were able to apprehend the suspects as they exited the business without paying for merchandise.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Officers dispatched to a burglary in the 23000 block of Wood Lane. Reporting party advised dispatch he saw individuals entering homes on a construction site. Officers located a vehicle with four occupants and made contact. Reporting party was the site manager who arrived and confirmed the individuals worked for Lennar but should have not still been working.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- CSO/CEO responded to a sick/rabid coyote in the neighborhood on the 13600 block of Autumn Way. There is a wetland/ swampy area behind townhomes in this neighborhood. Reporting party has called wildlife rehab and DNR and was wondering if RPD had any resources. Advised party to call if she or the neighbors see it and hopefully we can take care of it.
Thursday, Nov. 17
- Officers responded to a tire fire at a business in the 13720 block of Main St. Officers arrived on scene and observed heavy smoke and minimal flames to an equipment tire. Officer observed major damage to equipment and soot damage throughout the whole building. Rogers Fire arrived and took over the scene.
- Officers and K-9 Zeus assisted with a coffee with a cop event with senior citizens on the 20600 block of Diamond Lake Road.
- Dispatched to a theft report of a purse from a shopping cart. While officer was reviewing video with loss prevention, it was discovered the complainant had grabbed the wrong cart. Her cart was located with her purse still in it, with nothing missing.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Officers were called to suspicious activity/suspected theft in progress at a business with a known theft suspect at Diamond Lake Road and Northdale Blvd. The 32-year-old female was determined to have a warrant for her arrest, and when she was taken into custody for the warrant, it was also determined that she had stolen property on her person.
- Officers took a report from a female whose wallet/purse was lost in Minneapolis and someone had been fraudulently using her credit cards at a business in Rogers. There is already a primary report on file with Minneapolis PD. Officers are investigating the incident.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Officers responded to a possible car prowler in the 14470 block of Edgewood Road. Caller stated a vehicle pulled into her driveway with headlights on and caller observed the drivers door open. Caller was unable to give a description of the vehicle or any description of individuals involved. Caller believed someone may have been trying to steal something out of her car or steal her catalytic converter. Officers checked the surrounding area and were unable to locate vehicle. No damage or missing items reported at this time. Extra patrol request.
- A recently completed theft/theft in progress call was placed while officer was in route to do a routine check on the business on the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officer responded and spoke to the R/P-Witness who gave suspect and suspect vehicle information with a similar MO to recent past thefts. A potential suspect was identified and a KPS alert was put out.
- Officers participated in a community policing send-off for the State bound Football team.
- Officer stopped a vehicle for no lights on the rear at Northdale Blvd. and 137th Ave. Driver was revoked. Passenger not wearing seatbelt was revoked RO. The 44-year-old driver issued tag and advised not to drive vehicle without lights.
- Officers responded to a department store where a female was concealing items on the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road. The 30-year-old female was stopped after she exited the store and arrested for gross misdemeanor theft, felony shoplift tool and a warrant. Items valued at $514 were recovered.
Sunday, Nov. 20
- While conducting business checks in an area recently hit by catalytic converter thefts, tire tracks were observed to be fresh in the snow, leading to a vehicle parked behind a closed business at Linden Drive and Justen. Nothing else of criminal concern and nobody was located nearby.
- An occupied stalled vehicle was checked upon as it was in the S curves on I-94. Help was in route and the car was still running, but just had a flat.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.