Monday, Nov. 23
Officer took a threat report were victim was receiving text advising if he does not pay suspects money they will hurt him on the 22000 block of Wood Duck Court.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested a passenger for narcotics on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X.
Officers responded to a residential fire alarm on the 14000 block of Dehnsfield Road. The homeowner stated the cause was burnt food. Officers and Rogers Fire cleared.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Dispatched to a suspicious letter found in the collection tray on the 21300 block of Church Ave. Officers found the documents to be concerning for the senders welfare and contacted numerous family members after initially speaking with the uncooperative male. Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the males address for a welfare check. Wright County advised they did not note any issues. Officers provided the church with crime prevention information.
Dispatched to check status of officer not answering his radio. All okay.
Dispatched to a gas drive off in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Caller reported that a silver Buick sedan had fled without paying for their $26.81 worth of gas. Plate given matched the vehicle description.
Thursday, Nov. 26
K9 responded to assist Maple Grove PD on a burglary of critical infrastructure on the 10100 block of Fernbrook Lane in Maple Grove. One suspect had already been located by Hennepin County K9 and Zeus was requested to clear the original location to rule out any further suspects. No further suspects located.
Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on a male in the 10300 block of Brookside Lane. Officers arrived on scene and observed through a window the male subject to be unconscious. Officers forced entry into the residence and found the male to be in severe diabetic distress. Officers provided patient care and assisted North Paramedics. North Ambulance transported the male to Mercy Hospital.
Dispatched to a fire alarm covering smoke on the 26000 block of Autumn Way. Rogers Fire canceled officers upon arrival.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report and possible scam on the 14000 block of Orchid Ave.
Officers were dispatched to a gas station for a theft on the 21400 block Diamond Lake Road.
Friday, Nov. 27
Complaint of the executive order violation at business on the 21400 block of 136th Ave. Officer made contact and advised of order.
Officers responded to a theft in progress in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Suspects left with armfuls of merchandise and entered a white sedan. Vehicle was found to be stolen. Vehicle was located in a neighboring city but failed to stop for officer.
Rogers Police and Fire responded to a report of the smell of smoke at an apartment building on Maple Ave. Officers checked the building and found the odor of burnt food, but there was not any smoke or fire. Fire personnel investigated the source.
Officers responded to a report of a possible vehicle prowler near the 13000 block of Red Fox Road. The reporting party stated a silver/white sedan was driving around the neighborhood. The reporting party said a male exited the vehicle and was pulling on door handles of vehicles. Unfounded.
Saturday, Nov. 28
An officer returned a call to a Wright County SO Deputy who was taking a report from a victim who had been in contact with a Rogers PD Detective concerning a forged check. Ultimately the victim was making a report with WCSO at the RPD Detectives request.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint on 133rd Court. Reporting party advised music stopped prior to officers arrival. Officers could not hear any music and made no contact with homeowner. Reporting party was advised to call back if music continues.
An officer was dispatched to a Rogers retail store, two suspects loaded a snowblower valued at over $1,000 without paying and left the area in a silver GMC Savana van.
An officer was dispatched to suspicious activity at apartment of a male knocking on complainants door on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Officer discovered it was maintenance working in a water leak.
An officer received information on a vehicle with front end damage from driving through the front yard of a residence in St. Michael, and the vehicle was possibly headed into Rogers. Officer did not located vehicle.
An officer stopped a vehicle near County Road 81 and Ironwood Circle that had the drivers side headlight out. The driver was found to not have insurance or a drivers license. The vehicle was impounded and a narcotics were found in the vehicle.
