Monday, Aug. 16
There was a report of a theft from an auto on Hollyhock Lane.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Officers dispatched to the area of Birch oaRd on juveniles ringing doorbells. Officer located three juvenile males and brought them back home. Officer spoke with parents who advised they would take care of it.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
An officer responded to a theft report at a construction site on the 12000 block of Brenly Way.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report from a business in the 11700 block of Justen Circle. Catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle on or around July 8.
Officers spoke to a subject in the parking lot of the police department regarding suspicious activity and threats on the 21100 block of 134th Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 19
An officer dispatched to a theft report from a business on the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.
Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm sounding at a business. Officers took call as information and let Rogers Fire handle.
Friday, Aug. 20
An officer took a burglary report at apartment complex where a bike was taken from an underground garage on the 20800 block of County Road 81.
Saturday, Aug. 21
An officer located an open gate and fence that had been knocked over on the 2100 block of Commerce Blvd. Officer determined the weather caused the damage and secured the gate the best one could.
An officer was dispatched to a stabbing at a business. Male party advised dispatch his sister was stabbed and hung up. Officers searched area and could not locate. Phone call came from a 911 only phone.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Officers were dispatched to repeated shots heard in the development east of Cowley Lake, shots were from the southwest. Officers patrolled the area attempting to locate the source but were unsuccessful.
Officers spoke with two parties taking photographs with ski masks near the 12000 block of Fletcher Lane. Officers learned the parties were taking photographs for their friends brand of clothing. No issues.
Officers responded to a trespass at a business on the 20500 block of David Koch Avenue. The reporting party stated there was a male taking items from the dumpster. The officers advised the party.
