- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane violations at Main Street and 147th Ave. and found the driver to be driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and driving without an ignition interlock device. The 49-year-old driver also had a sign and release misdemeanor warrant out of Hennepin County. Driver arrested and booked at the Rogers Police Department where he was given a citation and new court date.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Officers responded to a possible theft in progress at a business on the 14000 block of Rogers Drive. When officers arrived, they spoke with the party inside the store and were notified they were asked to be trespassed from the location. The party and the business were given a trespass notice.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Rogers Police received information on the Rogers Fire Department responding to check on a possible gas leak or thermal hot spot where a past repair had occurred on the 19300 block of 147th Ave. RFD handled the call.
- Officer took a complaint of vehicles speeding by the reporting party’s address coming from the area of Industrial Boulevard. Task issued to CSO for the speed trailer to be placed in the neighborhood.
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Officer responded to a traffic complaint and met with the RP who stated he almost hit an ATV near Creekview Court and Hynes Court. An ATV with several children and an adult drove by the officer. Verbal warning for unregistered ATV on public roadway driven by an adult and two children.
Friday, Oct. 21
- Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a hotel on the 20900 block of 135th Ave. Caller stated a subject needed assistance with removing handcuffs. Officer retrieved the key out of the subjects pocket and uncuffed him. Subject was advised to refrain from handcuffing himself as a joke.
- Officer and CSO responded to a traffic compliant involving individuals riding ATVs near Red Fox Road and Pheasant Circle. One individual had previously been verbally warned for this issue, but stated he was not driving on the roadway. The other individual involved stated he was on the public roadway, driving the ATV. Both individuals were verbally warned and advised any future calls would result in a citation.
Saturday, Oct. 22
- Rogers PD K9 Unit assisted the Big Lake Police Department in a procession/funeral service for their K9 Bruno.
- Vehicle stopped for passing on right and then driving down shoulder at Industrial Blvd. and Industrial Court. Verbal issued.
- Officer received information from state patrol on a grass fire that had been put out on Interstate 94 near 141st Ave. State requested Rogers fire to respond for a report. Officer arrived on scene and provided lights until Rogers Fire arrived.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- A family and their extended family requested a PD tour for them and their children. Officers provided a tour of the facility, squads and K-9 program information.
- While patrolling, CSO observed numerous sports balls near the road from a daycare facility that had likely been accidentally thrown over the fence on the 14100 block of James Road. The balls were picked up and tossed back.
- CSO spoke to a homeowner about an ongoing issue of teenagers who keep dumping old, used appliances in their yard as well as lighting off fireworks and ringing their doorbell late at night on the 13100 block of Basswood Lane. The homeowner stated that they think it’s their son’s friend from school.
- Dispatched to a fire alarm at a church on the 21300 block of Church Ave. Music department was filming a music video with a smoke machine, which set off the alarms. No issues.
