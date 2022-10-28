Monday, Oct. 17

- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane violations at Main Street and 147th Ave. and found the driver to be driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and driving without an ignition interlock device. The 49-year-old driver also had a sign and release misdemeanor warrant out of Hennepin County. Driver arrested and booked at the Rogers Police Department where he was given a citation and new court date.

