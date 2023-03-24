- An officer responded to a past action theft report at a business on the 21300 block of John Milless Drive. Officer received suspect information who stole a chair and dumped garbage in a business dumpster. Officer contacted 60-year-old suspect who admitted to the theft and dumping garbage. Suspect was issued a citation.
Wednesday, March 15
- School Resource Officers participated in a ‘Reality Fair’ event at Rogers High School.
Thursday, March 16
- Officers dispatched to an armed robbery with a gun at an apartment complex in the 13600 block of Commerce Drive. Incident called in by a witness and officers checked area with assistance from other agencies, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Alleged victim of robbery never called to report crime and the incident is under investigation. Victim called in two days after the incident to file a report.
- A semi truck got stuck going up a hill while officers were on scene of a separate crash at David Koch Ave. and Brockton Lane. Burdas towing was on scene and assisted, while officers shut the road down.
- Dispatched to a car vs. cow incident at Main St. and Territorial Road. The farmer was already on scene and handled the deceased cow. The vehicle was drivable. No human injuries reported.
Friday, March 17
- Officers presented to a sixth-grade class on social media safety.
- A citation was issued to a 45-year-old for driving with revoked plates at Rogers Drive and 134th Ave.
- A citation was issued to a 43-year-old for second wireless violation at Main St. and 147th Ave.
- An officer responded to a gas odor at a residence on the 21300 block of Poate Court. Rogers Fire arrived and handled.
- A verbal warning was given for no front and rear plate at Northdale Blvd. and Diamond Lake Road S.
- Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident in a parking lot on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X. A witness had taken a photo of the suspect vehicle’s license plate. Officer got in contact with the suspect and he agreed to exchange info.
- A CSO was dispatched to check on icy road conditions along Brockton Lane. CSO and sergeant patrolled the area and notified county maintenance of the patchy ice and minor drifting.
- An officer stopped to check on a car with its hazard lights on, which was parked in a dealership lot on the 22000 block of Diamond Lake Road. The car was covered in snow, unoccupied, and there were not any tracks in the snow near it. All appeared okay.
Saturday, March 18
- Officers responded to a motion alarm at a business on John Milless Drive. Officers found that the glass was broken out of the front doors. The building was searched and no one was found on site. The incident is under investigation.
- Officers responded to a water flow alarm at a hotel on the 21100 block of 134th Ave. Officers arrived and found a lot of water coming from the roof and was made aware the water was going onto electrical lines. Rogers Fire arrived and handled the call.
- An officer responded to a robbery report phone call that had been previously reported by a witness. Victim was calling to make a report.
Sunday, March 19
- Officers assisted Corcoran PD on a slumper with narcotics in plain view at a gas station on the 19000 block of County Road 81. The female was arrested and the female Rogers officer did a search of her person and nothing was found.
- Officers observed an open back door of a restaurant on the 12000 block of Main St. Officers checked inside and found there were a few employees closing up for the night.
