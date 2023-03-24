Monday, March 13

- An officer responded to a past action theft report at a business on the 21300 block of John Milless Drive. Officer received suspect information who stole a chair and dumped garbage in a business dumpster. Officer contacted 60-year-old suspect who admitted to the theft and dumping garbage. Suspect was issued a citation.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments