Monday, Nov. 8
Officers responded to the truck stop on a report of a dispute between a truck driver and tow operator located in the 13000 block Rogers Drive. The tow operator had been requested by the business to tow a trailer that had been parked in an area blocking the truck scales. Officers mediated the situation. The truck driver ended up paying the tow bill and the trailer was released to the custody of the owner.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Officers responded to a noise complaint at a residence on the 21000 block of Rouillard Boulevard. When officers arrived, they heard a leaf blower coming from the backyard of a residence. The officers spoke with the homeowners and advised them of the noise ordinance.
An officer responded to a phone call regarding a suspicious phone call located in the 12000 Foxtail Lane. The reporting party stated his wife received a phone call from an unknown party from a business stating they had a key with her name and phone number written on it. The reporting party thought it was odd and wanted officers to be aware. The officer contacted business and verified the key was there and advised the party he could pick up the key.
An officer was dispatched to call an Otsego resident located in the 21000 block Diamond Lake Road. The RP was parked in a Rogers retail store parking lot that morning. When she started her SUV to leave it was loud and running poorly. She brought it to a local auto repair business and learned the catalytic converter was cut from her vehicle exhaust.
Officers called to assist a male party that was upset over how the business was asking him to order food located in the 21000 block Rogers Drive. The front lobby had flooded and the business was no longer taking inside orders. He was requested to use the mobile app since he could not drive his semi through the drive thru. Caller believed the business was committing a crime. Officer advised no crime was being committed and he was offered a way to get the food he wanted.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
An unoccupied vehicle was located at a construction site where numerous video alarms have gone off at located in the 21000 block Commerce Blvd. A construction worker was located who was closing up the fenced areas and leaving as the last one out. Advised.
Officers were dispatched to a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks near Main St/129th Avenue. Railroad ops were temporarily ceased. Burdas Towing safely removed vehicle off of tracks, but the vehicle was inoperable and had possible/unknown underbody damage, so the driver was given a ride to their original desired destination nearby.
Rogers Police took the complaint of an older white Ford dock truck that came into the back area of a business, that was observed as suspicious by an employee located in the 22000 block Industrial Blvd. It was explained to have then turned around and left at a high rate of speed. Employee described the two occupants as middle aged Hispanic males.
Thursday, Nov. 11
CSO was dispatched to nails on the roadway. Officers cleared nails off of the roadway.
Officers dispatched to a civil matter at a business located in the 11900 block of Brockton Lane. A tow company had orders to repossess a vehicle at this location.
Officers were dispatched to an unwanted person at a business near the 22000 block of Industrial Boulevard. Officers were able to escort the unwanted person off the premises.
Officer met with two parties in the police department lobby regarding trespassing an individual from a business located in the 11900 block of Brockton Lane. The subject was trespassed from the business.
Friday, Nov. 12
CSO observed a stalled semi-truck parked in the center turn lane located on Northdale Blvd and 137th Ave. CSO made contact with driver and was informed that the co-driver was running inside a nearby restaurant to pick up food since the parking lot was too small for them to park in. CSO was told that the co-driver would be right out and they will move.
Officer received a voicemail forwarded from the PD general line located in the 14000 block Mallard Trail. A resident wanted a call concerning the PM elementary bus stop near the intersection of Mallard Trail and Goldeneye Way. Officer called the RP who has stated during the drop off at approximately 1610 hours, several cars are using the 3 way stop when the bus has it’s 4way red flashers operating creating an unsafe environment for the elementary students.
Saturday, Nov. 13
An officer responded to a theft of fuel at a business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers responded to an unwanted party at a residence on the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard. The reporting party stated she had a friend stay over at her residence and he refused to leave when asked. When officers arrived, the party was placing items in his vehicle and was planning to drive to his parents’ home in Elk River. There were no violations observed. He was released from the scene after speaking with officers.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Officers were dispatched to a large commercial construction site on a motion alarm in the SE portion of the site located in the 21000 block Commerce Blvd. Officers checked the perimeter fencing and properties, no subjects of suspicious vehicles located. No follow up alarms suggesting someone was on site. Officers cleared, unfounded.
Officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Main Street on a report of a customer swearing and making threats. Customer left before our arrival and we were unable to locate. Officers spoke with staff of business.
