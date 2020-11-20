Monday, Nov. 9
An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding suspicious activity on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Reporting party stated that her daughter purchased a vehicle from a male party that advertised the vehicle on Facebook marketplace. Reporting party stated she believes that the seller forged another party’s name on the title, and failed to ever transfer the title into their name.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
An officer responded to an exterior gas leak at the business on the 13200 block of Wilfred Lane. Officer arrived on scene and spoke to a subject who was working on heavy equipment and accidentally hit the gas line. Officers helped evacuate building unit the utility company confirmed it was safe to reenter.
Officers responded to a dumpster fire with construction debris on the 21000 block of 141st Ave. Fire was put out by RFD.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
A caller located an ATM in the ditch on the 11000 block of Trail Haven Road. The ATM appeared to have been stolen and broken into. ATM was towed to Rogers Police Department for processing.
An officer was dispatched to the 13800 block of Rose Drive for a missing manhole cover in the roadway. Officer spoke with the reporting party by phone and was advised of potential safety issues with the missing cover. Officer referred the reporting party to contact his homeowner association as they are responsible for maintaining the roadway.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Dispatched to a hit gas line on the 25300 block of Hassan Parkway. Rogers Fire responded and handled incident.
CSO/CEO took a call of a found kitten on the 21400 block of John Milless Drive. Kitten is black with long fur no micro chip. Party is willing to keep the kitten until owner comes forward. Party is willing to keep the kitten indefinitely if no owner comes forward.
An officer obtained information that an underage party involving alcohol was occurring at a residence located in the 22000 block of Marie Avenue. Officers spoke with the homeowner who advised she was out of state and gave officers permission to break up the party at the residence. Officers discovered a small group of juveniles at the residence. One of the juveniles was cited for underage consumption. Parents were contacted and the juveniles were sent home.
Saturday, Nov. 14
An officer was patrolling a business lot and found an unoccupied car parked in the lot with the passenger side door open on the 13600 block of Rogers Drive. Officers were able to locate the owner inside the business. It was determined that the driver’s child had forgot to close the door. Nothing was reported missing.
Officers responded to a gas odor at a residence on the 12000 block of Otto Street. Officers evacuated the residence and monitored until Rogers Fire arrived on scene.
Sunday, Nov. 15
An officer met with a party at the police department who reported a theft out of a home under construction on the 11100 block of Meadow View Lane. The RP was a finish carpenter and had numerous tools removed from the secured house.
An officer called complainant who thought his car was stolen on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Officer discovered the apartment complex towed it. Nothing further.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.