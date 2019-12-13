The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 8.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Officers responded to the overdose at the residence at Bluebill Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the unresponsive male with labored breathing. Airway was placed on the patient and Narcan was administered. Patient regained consciousness after a few minutes and care was transferred to paramedics.
A Rogers Officer responded to a report of a property damage crash involving a car that had gone off of the road and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence on Hill Place Drive. The car was damaged and needed to be towed. There were not any reported injuries. The 33-year-old male driver was cited for failure to stop for a stop sign and warned for speed too fast for conditions.
Friday, Dec. 6
Officers responded to a residence in the 24100 block of 135th Ave. for a welfare check. The male was found to be unable to properly care for himself and was transported to Unity Hospital on a welfare hold.
Officers responded to Cabela’s on one unconscious. Upon arrival, patient was conscious and alert. She advised she passed out due to a lack of sleep and was not reporting any injuries. Ambulance arrived on scene and cleared officers. Update: Dispatched again to Cabela’s for one in seizure. Female was patient in a medical less than an hour prior. Patient was out of seizure upon arrival. Medics evaluated the female, who was released to her manager who advised she would ensure that she goes to the hospital this time.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding extra patrol at Starlite Court as the reporting party believed people were watching her. The brother of the reporting party requested a phone call regarding the mental status of his sister. Officers were familiar with the female from past contacts as the female has had a history of depression and suicidal thoughts. Officers spoke with the reporting party’s brother who stated his sister was having a breakdown and he was unable to contact his parents who were home with his sister. Officers were able to make contact with the father at the residence. The father stated his daughter was in a manic state but did not require a mental health hold. The father stated he would take care of his daughter and she was not in need of a mental health hold.
Officers were dispatched to a single car personal injury crash on westbound Interstate 94, west of Main Street. The Dayton Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the call. An SUV had left the roadway on the right side striking a crash barrier fence, and then rolled into the ditch. Ambulance also responded to the call along with Rogers Fire. The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Officers were dispatched to the 20000 block of 135th Avenue for a disturbance at a hotel. The RP stated there were approximately 30 guests in the lobby drinking and refusing to go to their rooms. The guest were said to be disturbing other hotel guests. Officers advised the group of the hotel staff’s wishes and the group dispersed.
Officers were dispatched a single vehicle crash with unknown injuries at the intersection of Main Street/County Road 81. Officers were advised the crash resulted in the power outage officers were checking on at the time of the call. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide wire, which snapped up into the power lines shorting out the line. The vehicle then struck a parked semi trailer in a business lot. The 44-year-old female driver was taken into custody for DWI and transported to North Memorial Hospital by North Ambulance for non life threatening injuries. Officers were advised the outage effected more than 4,000 customers.
