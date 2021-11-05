Monday, Oct. 25
Officers were dispatched to an occupied suspicious vehicle, parked running in a daycare parking lot. The party in the driver seat appeared to be sleeping. Officers arrived and determined the vehicle was displaying incorrect plates, later determined to be stolen. A check of the VIN revealed the vehicle and driver were suspected of a theft in wright county and later fled from Deputies. The registered owner had a felony warrant and his picture appeared to match the occupant. Officers were able to arrest the occupant, who was the registered owner, without incident.
An officer was dispatched to assist in a traffic issue at a local retail store entrance on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X. A semi trailer had went over a curb and got held up blocking incoming traffic. The driver had contacted a private tow, Officers directed traffic until the semi trailer was freed.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
An officer took a theft report on a theft that occurred on Oct. 25, on the 13000 block of Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
An officer was dispatched to a business located in the 14000 block of Main Street for a theft from auto report. Officer spoke with the reporting party, who advised that a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to two suspicious vehicles parked in a cul-de-sac on the 13000 block of Basswood Lane. Officers found that one of the males, 39 years old, had an active warrant for his arrest.
Thursday, Oct. 28
An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding lost property. Officer spoke with the property owner, who said he believed he lost his wallet at a business located in the 21300 block of John Milless Drive.
Officers assisted Dayton PD on a residential burglary in progress on the 17000 block of N. Diamond Lake Road. Officers assisted in taking the male into custody and clearing the residence.
Dispatched to a phone call in regards to reporting the vehicle from the related case stolen. Vehicle entered as stolen by the Hennepin County Clerk.
Friday, Oct. 29
An officer took a report of a theft from auto on the 21000 block of 123rd Ave. The auto was parked in the unsecured garage of the residence.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Officers responded to a video alarm at a construction site, where two males were observed on the 21000 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and observed two males with flashlights inside the fenced area. A perimeter was set up with the assistance of the Corcoran and Dayton Police Departments, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.
Sunday, Oct. 31
An officer and a sargeant patrolled residential neighborhoods and handed out stickers and Halloween candy to children.
Dispatched to a loose horse in the road. Officer located one in a field just outside of its pen. Officer was able to coral it back into the pen and shut the gate. The owner was contacted and responded to handle.
