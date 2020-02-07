The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 2.
Monday, Jan. 27
A 35-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation at Rogers Drive and Diamond Lake Road.
A 71-year-old male was cited for illegal u-turn, following a two-car crash at the 21000 block of Industrial Blvd.
Officers were dispatched to a theft at Kohl’s. Two females had taken numerous items and left in a vehicle. The vehicle was located, stopped and two parties were detained. They were found in possession of the stolen property. There were two young children in the vehicle and arrangements were made for their care. The vehicle was impounded and the two parties, women ages 23 and 22, that were detained were charged for theft by citation and released.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Burda’s towing in which a female from a prior arrest in the afternoon was attempting to get a vehicle out of impound. The female become verbally abusive to the employees and kicked one in the arm before spitting in his face. The female then left the scene in a different vehicle at a high rate of speed and was not located by other Officers. A citation for assault will be issued and mailed to the suspect, a 23-year-old female.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Officer was dispatched to the 14000 block of Thomas Trail for a theft. Reporting party stated his checks were stolen from his mailbox between Jan. 13 and 17. Reporting party stated the suspect(s) have been attempting to use them all over the metro. Suspect was arrested in Brooklyn Park attempting to cash a forged check.
Thursday, Jan. 30
An officer was dispatched to an attempted theft report at Minnesota Equipment. The suspects removed a loader attachment from a location in the lot and moved it to an adjacent parking lot. The attachment was abandoned behind a trailer in a wooded area.
Officer met with reporting party at the Police Department. Reporting party was contacted by Wright County about mail that was received at her formal residence. Reporting party learned her identify was stolen and a suspect(s) open a checking account using her information. Case should be forwarded to the Rogers Police Department Detectives Unit.
Officer was dispatched to a theft at Walgreen’s. Reporting party stated two males, about 25 years of age entered the store. One suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect removed $642 worth of beauty products. The suspects left the store in a black Pontiac Grand Prix. Case forwarded to the Rogers Detectives Unit for further investigation.
Officer responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on the westbound Interstate 94 exit to Main Street. The driver swerved to avoid stopping traffic and entered the ditch. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on the roof. Ambulance responded but the driver refused transport.
Friday, Jan. 31
Officer stopped a vehicle for expired tabs, cracked windshield and no plate lights at Northdale Boulevard. Upon contact, the driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The 55-year-old female driver was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DWI. Upon search of her person, a total of 6.3 grams of cocaine was located in her possession. A search warrant was obtained for her blood pursuant to a DWI investigation. After her blood was drawn, she was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for controlled substance and DWI. Vehicle impounded.
