The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 20.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic disturbance in the parking lot of Cabela’s. Officers spoke with a male and female who were arguing over their property the other had in their possession. Officers facilitate the exchange of the items as the male party was advised of the city ordinance prohibiting living in an RV in city limits.
Officers assisted State Patrol with a multiple vehicle crash on westbound I-94. A commercial truck and two passenger vehicles were involved. Minor injuries were reported. Rogers Police assisted with traffic control at the scene.
Officer performed traffic stop for lane violation. Officer spoke to driver that showed impairment. Driver, a 49-year-old male, was arrested for DWI. Driver booked at RPD and released on citation.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Officers responded to a vehicle fire in driveway of residence on Jacylyn Drive. A pick up truck that had its engine block heater plugged in started on fire near the garage. Homeowner was able to move truck away from residence before serious damage occurred. Rogers fire extinguished the fire.
Officer was dispatched to a business at the 13000 block of Main Street for a theft of scaffolding. Officer was advised by reporting party the theft occurred Jan. 9 by a former employee/boss. Total loss about $3500. Case should be forwarded to the Rogers Detectives Unit.
Officer was dispatched to business in the 21700 block of Industrial Boulevard for a theft report.
Officer was dispatched to a theft report at a business in the 21600 block of South Diamond Lake Road. Reporting party stated he parked his vehicle in the rear of the parking lot Jan. 14 and when he returned later that day, his rear plates were missing. Plates were entered as stolen. Case forwarded to the Rogers Police Department Detectives Unit.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Reporting party came to the Rogers Police Department to report $13,000 was removed from her bank account. Case forwarded to the Rogers Detectives Unit.
Friday, Jan. 17
Officers responded to a reported suspicious person inside Kohl’s. Loss prevention was monitoring the subject and observed. Loss prevention confirmed a theft and officers contacted the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect admitted to currently wearing stolen clothing. Total was less than $100. Citation issued. Thge 19-year-old male suspect released.
Reporting party said her son was missing and had not been seen for several hours. The son was the subject of a welfare check in Dayton. An officer saw the son, and the son fled into the woods. Officers searched the area and located the son. Officers talked to the son and got him to go into an awaiting ambulance.
Monday, Jan. 20
Officers were responding to a crash involving numerous vehicles westbound I-94 near the Crow River. Officers arrived and determined there were at least two separate crashes involving westbound traffic west of the Crow River.
Officer was dispatched to call a Rogers resident who wished to report mail theft. Several packages were confirmed delivered Jan. 18 in the afternoon. The resident didn’t receive the packages at the door/mailbox. A neighbor brought the reporting party one of the packages opened as it was found discarded in the roadway close by. Value of missing items is $120.
Officers were called to a theft in progress at a Cub Foods. A male inside the store was selecting expensive grocery items by the handful and placing them in a cart without any regard to price. The male was stopped as he passed all points of sale without paying for his merchandise, which he had bagged on the bottom of his cart. He gave a fake name and three different dates of birth to Officers who stopped him leaving in a vehicle. It was determined that he gave his brothers name and date of birth, with him eventually giving his actual name which was showed he had 3 other theft warrants and one trespassing warrant for his arrest. The 55-year-old male was arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail for the warrants, GM theft and GM false name to police.
