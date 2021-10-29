Monday, Oct. 18
An officer responded to a child driving golf cart on roadway on the 13400 block of Busch Circle. Officer located golf cart parked. Officer spoke to several juveniles who stated they drove it to the park. Officer advised them they couldn’t drive on the roadway.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
An officer was dispatched a weapons displayed in motor vehicle complaint. The RP was northbound Hwy. 101 following the suspect vehicle and in Wright County at the time of the call. It was forwarded to WCSO and MSP. The officer was later notified that the MSP would be handling the incident.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
An officer responded to a voicemail regarding a traffic complaint at Basswood Lane and Hyne Road. Caller stated that a neighbor is speeding in the area and creating ruts with U-turns. Caller requested officers to patrol the area.
Extra patrol request of traffic speeding on Basswood Lane south of its intersection with Hynes Road. No violators observed.
Thursday, Oct. 21
An officer stopped vehicle for speed and learned the driver was canceled IPS and had two warrants. The 61-year-old driver was arrested and transported to Hennepin County jail.
Friday, Oct. 22
An officer checked on a vehicle displaying its four way flashers. Driver advised she had a flat tire and was waiting for her husband to come from St. Cloud to pick her up. Officer transported the driver to a nearby business at her request to wait.
An officer stopped motorist for the tossing of a metal (pop style) can out of the drivers side window at the red light of southbound Main Street/Diamond Lake Road. The 30-year-old female driver admitted to same, but then became argumentative saying it was not a big deal. Cited for littering. Driver stated she would see officer in court.
Saturday, Oct. 23
A vehicle was seen driving in and around parked vehicles at multiple locations including hotels and businesses. The car’s occupants appeared to notice the officer was observing them based on vehicle movements. Occupants spoken to, who did not have logical stories for their actions, including stating they were trying to get to a nearby business that they could see from the stopped location. The driver also had a recent suspicious activity incident in a nearby agency/jurisdiction, where he had approached an unknown persons door and peered in a window. Parties cautioned, counseled and advised.
Sunday, Oct. 24
An officer observed a vehicle with obstructed plates and conducted a traffic stop at County Road 81 and Brockton Lane. The 29-year-old driver had a misdemeanor sign and release warrant for Hennepin County. Driver given new court date.
Maple Grove PD and Corcoran PD assisted in responding to a theft in progress from a business in the 13800 block of Rogers Drive, due to Rogers Officers being on another priority call. Officer cleared priority call and went to assist other agencies when the suspect vehicle was located on Main Street. Officer attempted to block vehicle in driveway and vehicle almost struck officers squad. Officer eventually took the 33-year-old driver into custody.
