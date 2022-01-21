Tuesday, Jan. 11 - Officer dispatched to a fire alarm at a building located in the 21200 block of Rogers Drive. A sprinkler system pipe burst in the entryway. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and turned the water flow off.
Wednesday, Jan 12 - Officers were dispatched to a theft report of a stolen trailer and side-by-side from an underground garage located in the 13600 block Commerce Blvd.
Thursday, Jan. 13 - Officers were dispatched to a vehicle that had collided with a power pole, causing damage to a utility box located in the 12000 block Oakwood Drive. The vehicle fled the scene. Officer located the suspect vehicle and issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.
- Officer was dispatched to a burglary report in the 12600 block of Main St. Officers arrived on scene and searched the residence.
Friday, Jan. 14 - Officers assisted State Patrol with a multi vehicle accident on I-94. Emergency lights and traffic control was provided while State Patrol handled the accident.
Saturday Jan. 15 - Officers responded to assist Dayton PD on what originally sounded like a burglary. Prior to our arrival Dayton canceled additional responding units located in the 14060 Pineview Lane, Dayton.
- Officer was advised by Dayton Police Department of a property damage accident in the 13600 block of Northdale Blvd. Upon arrival, officer was informed that both parties refused police services. Officer observed heavy damage to one vehicle. The owner of that vehicle had assistance from a friend with pulling the vehicle out of the ditch and into a near by business parking lot. Officer was informed that both parties involved had exchanged information.
- Road condition concerns were reported to county maintenance after noticing that even at slowed speeds braking properly was not possible due to ice build-up, and could possibly lead a vehicle into the railroad tracks or train should it be moving by located by 141st Avenue and the tracks.
- Officers were dispatched to an accident where a plow driver had backed into a light pole on private property located by Douglas Drive and Main Street. The driver’s information was gathered, and an accident exchange form was sent to the property supervisors.
Sunday, Jan. 16 - Officers were dispatched to an audible intrusion alarm covering a detail shop overhead door. On scene a delivery driver was contacted who was configuring backing up to a delivery container outside, when he pulled up near a door that the weight sensor had tripped the automatic overhead door opener for the business. Officers were able to secure the door and the driver advised he wouldn’t have to drive near it upon exiting.
- Officer was dispatched to a stolen vehicle report at an apartment residence in the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.