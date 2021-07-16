Monday, July 5
Officer was pulling into a grocery store parking lot at 13855 Rogers Drive for follow up on a case and was alerted by staff in the parking lot of a likely theft that had just occurred.
Officer responded to a property damage accident in the parking lot of a business on the 13000 block of Northdale Boulevard. No injuries and no tows required.
Tuesday, July 6
Officer responded to an attempted theft at a residence on the 12000 block of Rouillard Boulevard. Officers learned two males attempted to break into a shed.
Officer was dispatched to contact a construction site manager concerning a party dumping into a project dumpster without permission at 12900 block of Brenly Way.
Officer was dispatched to a PD crash on southbound Main St over I94 blocking a lane and Interstate 94 & Main Street.
Officer responded to a phone call from a Wright County Probation Officer regarding a subject that likely in the Rogers area and possibly intoxicated. The probation officer wanted to advise officers if contact is made, the subject could be taken into custody for violating alcohol use.
Dispatched to a traffic complaint on I94 of one all over the road, no follower. Officers attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.
Wednesday, July 7
Officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 20000 block of 135th Avenue for an unwanted person.
Officer was asked to assist Corcoran PD on a fight between two males in the middle of County Road 116 and County Road 10. Officer was canceled prior to arrival as parties involved were no longer on scene.
Thursday, July 8
Officer dispatched to a business located in the 21000 block of 135th Avenue for a loud music complaint. A resident at a nearby apartment complex stated they could hear loud music coming from the property. Business is having an ongoing concert series throughout the summer. The manager on duty was advised of the complaint and stated he would notify the business owner. Second loud music complaint in the past month.
Friday, July 9
Citation issued for driving after suspension and small amount of marijuana at Kimberly Circle and Orchid Avenue.
