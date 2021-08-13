Sunday, Aug. 1
An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint in the 23400 block of Wood Lane. Reporting party stated that their barn cat had been stuck in a tree for a few hours and they were unable to coax it down out of the tree. Officer advised the reporting party to contact an animal control service to assist in getting the cat down.
An officer was dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 20800 block of County Road 81 for a theft of a catalytic converter.
Monday, Aug. 2
Officers responded to a report of a safe in the parking lot of a business on the 20000 block of Rogers Drive. Officers learned it was an attempted theft from the business next door.
CSO/CEO responded to a welfare check of a animal left in a car on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive. CSO met animal owner on the way into the establishment, warned owner of the hyper sensitivity of animals being left in vehicle. Officers assisted the drug task force in an arrest at a Rogers retail store parking lot. The arrested party was transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
A Hennepin County employee had located some dumped items off Territorial Road east of the Crow River on Crow Hassen Park Reserve. One of the items was the skeletal remains of a large dog tied up in plastic. There was no identifiers at the scene. Photos were taken and Three Rivers Park District was contacted with the information, they made a request with park maintenance for clean up. No further action.
Thursday, Aug. 5
A Rogers resident who has two mailing addresses in and outside of Rogers reported the theft of a package containing one to possibly two pairs of shoes. She had received a package with one pair already in an ordered set of three. Doorbell camera footage did capture some activity.
An officer was dispatched to the 21500 block of Ahlstrom Drive for a raccoon in the rafters of the reporting parties garage. Officer was able to catch the raccoon and release into wild.
Dispatched to a gas odor at a residence located in the 13300 block of Mardale Drive. Residence was evacuated when officer arrived on scene. Rogers Fire responded and handled the incident.
Friday, Aug. 6
A vehicle was stopped on wrong side of the road and got out to flag down officer at Diamond Lake Road and Northdale. Parties were lost and in need of directions. Officer assisted with directions.
Officers responded to a grass fire in the median on Interstate 94 near Main Street. Rogers Fire handled call.
An officer responded to a report from a property manager regarding camera footage of suspicious activity of a possible burglary on County Road 81.
An officer handed out coupons for ice cream to kids on the 13600 block of Oakwood Drive.
Officers were dispatched to a video alarm where two females were seen on a construction site. Officers arrived on scene and heard suspects climbing over a fence. Officers located the two females getting into a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officer found the subjects to be juveniles and contacted parents.
Saturday, Aug. 7
An officer responded to a theft from a motor vehicle report on 10000 block of Commerce Blvd. A catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle exhaust overnight.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Officers were dispatched to a report of a child car seat with a blanket over it that was left in a business parking lot on the 20900 block of Diamond Lake. Officers arrived and determined that it was not a car seat and it was a backpack and other abandoned property. The property was possibly linked to a previous contact with RPD on July 29. Attempts to reach that party were unsuccessful.
An officer stopped a vehicle that failed to stop for a red light southbound Main Street at John Milless Drive. The driver was identified by MN driver’s license as the registered owner. The 61-year-old male driver was cited for the violation.
A resident in the area of Orchid Ave and Jasmine Way had concerns over increased careless driving from the stop sign westbound. He stated that cars are not stopping and additionally he’s witnessed cars racing west from the stop. He asked for additional patrol focus during am and pm rush hours.
