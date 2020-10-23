Monday, Oct. 12
Officer was dispatched to the business regarding a theft of service on the 21100 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officer learned that two male suspects had a tune up done on two crossbows at the business. Both suspects left without paying for the service.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Officers were called to a local restaurant business to check on a male who was refused service on the 21400 block of 136th Ave. The male was located at another nearby establishment and ID’D by MN Drivers License. The male appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was talking incoherently. The business’ were not interested in trespassing the male. The male was transported to a business off Territorial Road at his request. The business owner was the subject’s father, he was advised.
Rogers Police and North paramedics were dispatched to a diabetic problem at a gas station on Main Street. The officer found a man parked near the fuel pumps, who appeared to be having a diabetic reaction. The man also reported having a history of stroke. He was administered oxygen and glucose. North paramedics took over care and the man recovered shortly after. He declined medical transport and was released at the scene.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on a female at a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Female had facial injuries and did not appear to be able to care for herself if left unattended. Officers placed the female on a welfare hold. North Ambulance transported the female to Hennepin Healthcare on a hold.
Officers were dispatched to the 14500 block of Starlite Drive for a missing 4-year-old female. While in route, the reporting party called dispatch back and notified them that she had located her daughter. Officers canceled.
Friday, Oct. 16
Officers were dispatched to two suspicious males in the neighborhood attempting to deliver a microwave on the 13000 block of Bluewing Drive. Reporting party did not order microwave and found it strange. The two males were not in uniform and had no credentials. Which struck the RP as suspicious. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the subjects.
An officer stopped a vehicle for failing to stop to for a stop sign at Territorial Road and 141st Ave. The officer found an open container and drug paraphernalia. The 23-year-old driver was arrest for fourth degree DWI.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Officer responded to a theft report at a Rogers retailer on the 21600 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. The theft of approximately $120 in jewelry items occurred on Oct. 6.
There was a reported theft of a package from the front door of residence on the 21500 block of Evergreen Trail.
An officer responded to a theft report at a Rogers retailer on the 21600 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. The theft of approximately $1,000 between two suspects, jewelry items, occurred on Oct. 13.
An officer along with Rogers FD responded to a CO alarm sounding at a residence on the 13700 block of Widgeon Lane. Occupants were not feeling ill and evacuated.
Sunday, Oct. 18
While patrolling, an officer noticed a slumper at a business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers ensured driver was okay and advised driver to not drive due to a revoked driving status. Vehicle was left at business.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious act at a business near the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. The reporting party stated two subjects were jumping on cars in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the subjects stated they were sliding on the hoods of their vehicles for fun. Officers cleared.
Monday, Oct. 19
Traffic was backed up on Hwy. 101 due to both ramps to eastbound I-94 being shut down for construction. MnDOT was notified and the ramp from southbound Hwy. 101 to eastbound I-94 was re-opened.
The fire department responded to a water flow alarm on the 21800 block of 129th Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.