Monday, Nov. 5
- An officer was dispatched to a residence for a report of a phone scam where the victim had lost $7,500.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
- A theft from auto report at a business was dispatched involving a catalytic converter theft from a company vehicle.
- A Rogers business reported an ongoing felony theft scheme that has occurred with false purchase orders over a period of time, with products already having been delivered.
- Sergeant was notified that a female was repeatedly calling up to dispatch and making harassing statements. The female had earlier requested a welfare check during day shift. Additionally, a day shift officer had earlier responded to address but person was not cooperative. Sergeant called to speak with subject and was hung up on. Officer called back and warned the person would be charged if they continued to harass dispatch they would be charged.
Thursday, Nov. 8
- Officer and CSO’s gave a tour of the police department to local cub scouts.
Friday, Nov. 9
- Vehicle stopped for pulling out of a business area at a high rate of speed likely running a stop sign at Rogers Drive and David Koch Ave. Driver cut across lanes of traffic then merged back to the right lane without signaling a lane change. Driver had a suspended license status and no proof of insurance. Cited for driving after suspension.
- Officers requested by State Patrol to assist with stop sticks on Interstate 94 near Main Street for a vehicle fleeing from them. Officer deployed stop sticks on the fleeing vehicle successfully and the driver was taken into custody by State Patrol.
Saturday, Nov. 10
- An officer dispatched to a car theft in the 21500 block of Maple Avenue. Victim advised that the vehicle was left unlocked and running. Vehicle entered as stolen.
- An officer working retail theft suppression detail was monitoring a car when he was notified by loss prevention that the occupants were planning on pushing out a cart of items. They abandoned the cart and fled the store without stealing any items. Officer stopped the vehicle and issued citations for driving after revocation, unlawful use of handicap permit, and expired registration.
- Citation issued to a 22-year-old for driving after revocation and displaying revoked registration at Rogers Drive and David Koch Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 11
- An officer stopped vehicle for wireless device violation at Main St. and I-94. Driver was using a music service she said to change songs. Officer smelled odor of marijuana. The 19-year-old driver admitted she had a piece. Officer searched vehicle and located marijuana pipe. Driver cited for wireless device violation.
- An officer on patrol located a vehicle in store parking lot running, unlocked and occupied by two young children. Officers stayed on scene until a female came to the vehicle. Officers determined the female had just completed a theft. Female was arrested and the children were released to a family member.
