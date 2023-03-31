- An officer responded to a minor property damage accident involving two vehicles in a business parking lot on the 21300 block of John Milless Drive. Driver 2 called to make a report after exchanging information with Driver 1. Driver 1 was trying to park when he got to close to Driver 2 vehicle causing the right side of his vehicle to collided with the left side of Driver 2 vehicle. Driver 2 vehicle sustained minor damage while Driver 1 vehicle did not appear to have any damage.
- Rogers Police and Fire responded to a report of a snowmobile collision, involving one person with injuries on the 12400 block of Main St. One adult female passenger was transported to the hospital by paramedics. One snowmobile sustained minor damage.
- An officer stopped a motorist for speeding on Diamond Lake Road S. near Wellstead Drive. The 19-year-old driver was cited for speed over the posted limit and warned for no proof of insurance.
Tuesday, March 21
- An officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles in a business parking lot on the 13500 block of Rogers Drive. Officer was advised parties decided to exchange information, but one party still wanted a phone call from an officer.
- An officer responded to hit and run at the post office. Officer located vehicle that left the scene. Officer cited the 18-year-old driver.
Wednesday, March 22
- An officer responded to a waterflow alarm on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road. Rogers Fire was on scene and handled.
- An officer met a mother and her son on behalf of a Cub Scout initiative. A bag of popcorn was accepted and an officer photo with the boy was taken by his mother.
- An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration at Diamond Lake Road and Rogers Drive. The 39-year-old driver was found the have a felony warrant and revoked drivers license. He was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
Thursday, March 23
- An officer were dispatched to a three-car property damage accident at Main St. and Diamond Lake Road. All parties stated there were no injuries.
- An officer took a theft report in missing jewelry in the 20500 block of Diamond Lake Road South.
- An officer responded to a minor property damage accident at 141st Ave. and James Road. Driver 1 rear ended with driver 2 as driver 2 was stopped at a traffic control device. Accident exchange provided.
- A suspicious occupied vehicle was checked on after being called in on by a passerby at Tucker Road and Park Drive. The vehicle had all the lights off on it and was determined to be a father and his daughter sitting on the highest point in the area and preparing to see if they could observe the Northern Lights.
Friday, March 24
- Officers observed a vehicle parked on the sidewalk at a business on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive 1X. Officer advised driver they could not park there.
Sunday, March 26
- A theft from auto tampering incident was reported to police. The incident occurred at a city building, with the suspect being scared off in his vehicle.
- Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for the report of someone yelling and threatening verbally for the last 15 minutes on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. A male was eventually located who was passed out and extremely drunk with a .386 BAC. He was transported paramedics to the hospital.
- A party stated that her dog was having a confrontation with a racoon in their backyard. By the time officer responded to the residence, the dog was back inside and the racoon’s whereabouts were unknown. Advised to call animal control if further issues with the racoon persist.
Monday, March 27
- A driver was verbally warned for parking in the middle of the street at Edgewater Lane and Edgewater Parkway.
