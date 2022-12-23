Monday, Dec. 12

- An officer was conducting a neighborhood patrol when a vehicle was observed driving through new construction homes in the area of 114th Avenue and Laurel Creek Parkway. As officer got closer to the vehicle, the vehicle started accelerating away from officer. Officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and found driver’s story did not add up. The 49-year-old driver was cited and various tools, including a Sawzall was located in the vehicle.

