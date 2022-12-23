- An officer was conducting a neighborhood patrol when a vehicle was observed driving through new construction homes in the area of 114th Avenue and Laurel Creek Parkway. As officer got closer to the vehicle, the vehicle started accelerating away from officer. Officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and found driver’s story did not add up. The 49-year-old driver was cited and various tools, including a Sawzall was located in the vehicle.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- An officer responded to a call of furniture in the roadway, blocking a lane on Hwy. 101 near the Crow River. The debris was cleared.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- A vehicle stopped for impounded/revoked license plates at Main Street and I-94. The 42-year-old driver did not have current proof of insurance. Vehicle parked at business it had pulled into prior to stop.
Thursday, Dec. 15
- Officers responded to suspicious activity of a male with a flashlight at a dumpster on the 19800 block of Diamond Lake Road 120. Officer spoke with the RP who was monitoring remotely and then officers made contact at the scene. Officers requested the subjects leave at the request of the business.
- A tow truck driver reported a minor crash involving a US postal truck/van and a mailbox and their assistance in pulling out the vehicle from deep snow as it slid down an embankment on the 13000 Vevea Road. Postmaster/US Postal taking care of mailbox. Homeowner advised.
Friday, Dec. 16
- An officer responded to a theft report in regards to a stolen phone from a business on the 13500 block of Northdale Blvd. Caller stated her daughter was currently at her place of employment and left her phone in the bathroom by accident. Caller stated, someone stole the phone out of the bathroom. Caller find my iPhone and observed her daughters phone pinging in the Buffalo area. Officer contacted Wright County who sent a deputy to the address the phone was pinging at. Wright County was able to obtain the phone and return it to the caller.
- CSO was dispatched to a motorist assist on the 26000 block of Tucker Road. Amazon driver was stuck and need a push out of the snow. CSO was able to use the push bumper to get driver out without any damage to either vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- Officers received a traffic complaint westbound I-94. Officers were later notified that the vehicle crashed on I-94 and was last seen northbound 101.Officers checked area but were unable to locate.
- An officer responded to a smoke alarm at a residential building on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and advised there was smoke due to burnt food. Rogers Fire cleared officer on arrival.
Sunday, Dec. 18
- A vehicle was stopped for no headlights on in hours of darkness at Main St. and Industrial Blvd. Driver out of state and was “suspended” for his license status saying he thought he took care of old citations. Passenger owned the vehicle and was valid. The 23-year-old driver was cited for driving after suspension. Passenger took over driving.
- Officers responded to a property damage hit and run accident near Main Street and 129th Ave. Caller stated she followed the vehicle that hit her and was currently waiting outside the residence. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the caller and other driver involved. Officers observed the other driver involved showing signs of impairment. Driver performed SFST’s and provided a PBT of .15. The 65-year-old driver was arrested for DWI and transported back to the Rogers PD. Driver provided a DMT of .14 and was released with a citation.
