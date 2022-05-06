Monday, April 25
- Officer responded to a traffic complaint involving 3 BMW cars speeding and running stop signs in the 13500 block of Oakwood Drive. Officer arrived on scene and was unable to locate the vehicles involved. Officer spoke with the reporting party who stated it occurs the same time each day when schools get out. Extra patrol requested.
- A caller left a voice message, asking about some property that was taken after a crash on Friday located in the 21800 block Industrial Court. The officer called the person back and determined that she was targeted for a scam attempt. The caller said that she was supposed to receive $2.5 million from the Social Security Office and that the money was being held at the police department. The person was referred to Wright County Sheriff’s Office, since she lives in Otsego.
- Officer responded to a theft of a trailer in the 23000 block of Marie Place.
- Officer assisted Dayton Police Department on a property damage accident that occurred near Brockton Lane and County Road 81.
- Officer responded to a call regarding an injured owl outside of a business in the 12500 block of Fletcher Lane. Officer contacted the Raptor Center who stated they would send an available volunteer to the area to pick up the owl.
Wednesday, April 27
- Dispatched to a package theft from an apartment building located in the 21500 block Maple Ave.
- Officer took a damage to property report at the apartment complex located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd. Officer arrived on scene and observed a bolt drilled into the side of a gas tank.
- CSOs dispatched to two bald eagles stuck together in a backyard of a residence on the 22400 block of 130th Ave. Eagles were eventually able to separate and fly away.
- Officer was dispatched to an identity theft, where bank accounts were being opened in the RP name without her permission located in the 14000 block Viking Ave.
Thursday, April 28
- CSO witnessed a semi back into the park-n-ride lot next to the TA and run over the median. CSO advised the driver that the lot he was parked in, prohibits semis from parking there. Driver said he would move his truck. CSO issued a verbal warning for the violation.
- State Patrol dispatch aired jackknifed tractor trailer on Interstate 94 at Brockton Lane. The rig was on the exit ramp from east I-94 to Dayton Parkway. State Patrol responded and handled.
Friday, April 29
- While on the related traffic stop, a driver’s license was found on the ground located in the 21400 block South Diamond Lake Road. The owner of the D/L was called who reported having his wallet stolen from him in Rogers and at least 1 card used fraudulently. The D/L was returned to the owner.
- Officers dispatched to a vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 94 east of exit 205. Vehicle was unoccupied and fully engulfed when officers arrived on scene. State Patrol and Wright County also responded. The passenger was arrested for a sign and release warrant. Both occupants were brought to a local gas station.
- Officer dispatched to a catalytic converter theft from an apartment complex in the 20800 block of County Road 81.
- Officer responded to a residence in the 24600 block of 141st Avenue for a found MN driver’s license. The DL belongs to the reporting parties ex-sister in law and it was located at the top of his driveway and doesn’t know how it got there. Officer spoke with property owner who was advised to set up an appointment to pick up DL.
- An officer responded to a report of some purses that were found in an open field located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd. The officer located three purses and identified them as property from previous theft incidents.
- Officer dispatched to a hit deer that occurred 30 minutes prior on Territorial Road and 141st Ave. Officer checked area and was unable to locate deer.
- Officer observed a vehicle stuck over the curb on John Milless Drive near Main Street. Officer made contact with the driver who advised he got out of his vehicle to get gas and forgot to put his vehicle in park. Driver had private tow in route.
- An officer found a stalled semi truck, blocking a lane of traffic on Main Street at Territorial Road. The officer controlled traffic until the truck could be moved to the shoulder. A private tow was called to remove the truck.
Saturday, April 30
- Officer responded to a report of ding-dong ditching at a residence on the 13000 block of Mallard Drive. The officer was advised that the suspects placed a large amount of plastic cutlery in the yard. The officer was unable to locate any suspects.
- Officer dispatched to a two vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street and 129th Avenue. One of the drivers was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
- Officer responded to a loud music complaint at the Rogers Event Center. The officer learned it was the high school prom and advised to turn down music.
Sunday, May 1
- Officer assisted State Patrol with removing a grill from Interstate 94 near Main Street located along Interstate 94
- Caller reported her year old Chihuahua missing since 2000 hours on April 30 located in the 12000 block Kelley Lane. Tan in color. No tag, collar, or chip.
