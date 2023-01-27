Monday, Jan. 16
- An officer responded to a past action theft of a catalytic converter at a business on the 20800 block of Rogers Drive.
- Officers responded to assist a semi driver who was stuck on an icy incline on Rogers Drive near 134th Ave. The man was unable to move forward and was blocking lanes of traffic. Additional trucks that had to stop because of the obstructed roadway also became stuck. Burda’s Towing was called to remove the semi truck and trailer that were blocking the road.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Officers attended coffee with a cop at a residential building on the 21800 block of 129th Ave.
- An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration and discovered the driver had a misdemeanor sign and release warrant. The driver was warned for the registration and was given a new court date.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- An officer took a theft report on a license plate on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive.
- An officer received information on a gas odor at a business on the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Fire responded and handled the incident.
- A vehicle was stopped for crossing lane lines and for not signaling lane change at Main St. and S. Diamond Lake Road. The 52-year-old driver had expired insurance and said she was typing on her phone for her GPS. Cited for lane violation.
Thursday, Jan. 19
- An officer spoke to Rogers resident over the phone concerning a fake check he had received for a vehicle. Caller was advised by bank the check was fake. Caller still has the vehicle and has no loss.
- An officer dispatched to a traffic complaint phone call with the RP, admitting fault for numerous driving offenses. Officer spoke about driving conduct and having patience as to not further risk getting into an accident. Caller called to advise officers a semi didn’t have working tail lights and when the caller went to pass on the shoulder (illegally), they were almost run off the road as the semi swung out wide to make a turn. Plate given did not come back on file. Driver advised nothing further could be done and if there is a concern about road rage to call officers right away.
Friday, Jan. 20
- A School Resource Officer was a guest speaker in a classroom. The class had the CEO of Repuls irritant spray presenting, and SRO spoke about RPD’s implementation of the product.
- An officer responded to a theft report regarding an item taken from a package inside the residents mailbox on the 13000 block of Savanna Drive.
- An officer spoke to reporting party who wanted to report a past action theft that occurred on Jan. 19 at Cabela’s.
- An officer observed a vehicle in the ditch near Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane. Officer made contact with the driver’s husband who was towing the vehicle out of the ditch. Officer provided lights for traffic control.
- Officers responded to the 19000 block of 133rd Avenue of an unwanted person. Officers learned that the 58-year-old person that was arrested the day prior had returned to the home.
- An officer responded to a property damage accident involving two semi trucks in a business parking lot on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Driver 1 was attempting to park next to Driver 2 and lost tracking on the ice causing his truck to slid into Driver 2. The truck appeared to have driver side mirror damage and side damage.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Officers were dispatched to provide lights for someone stuck in the ditch at 124th Ave. and Brockton Lane. The driver was pulled out by a friend.
- Dayton PD was notified of suspicious vehicles that were circling the area of the 19000 block of County Road 81 in Dayton. The reporting parties believed the occupants were trying to steal their vehicle. Rogers officer assisted with a perimeter until the vehicles were found unoccupied. No action was taken.
- Officers responded to a report of a fight at a bar on John Milless Drive. Officers identified two men who were involved in a shoving match. During the incident, one of the men fell and was believed to have sustained a possible head injury. He was transported to the hospital by North ambulance. The incident is under investigation.
Sunday, Jan. 22
- An officer responded to an abandoned vehicle that has been in the ditch near Territorial Road and 141st Ave. for three days. Vehicle was still unoccupied and unlocked. Officer was unable to make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
- A citation was issued to a 25-year-old for expired drivers license, verbal warning given for drivers side running light out, expired registration and no proof of insurance at Main St. and 147th Ave.
