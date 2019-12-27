The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 22.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Officer was dispatched to a injury crash on southbound Main Street over I-94. The area had a moving road repair crew blocking the left lane of three. The two vehicles involved were moved to a nearby gas station after it was confirmed property damage. Drivers were exchanged info by Officer, a state crash report was completed and a 20-year-old driver cited for wireless device use.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Officer responded to a harassment complaint at a business in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road South. A customer became upset, as he felt an employee was accusing him of damaging property. This upset him and he started yelling explicit things that caused alarm to the complainant, as well as other customers in the store. Officer located the suspect at a nearby business and spoke with him. The 61-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct.
Friday, Dec. 20
Dispatched to a theft that just occurred at Target. Male suspect fled on foot with $1,900 worth of electronics. Suspect left his vehicle behind, which was impounded and held for investigation. Suspect identified, but not located at this time.
Reporting party received a phone call from a male purporting to be her grandson. Male said he had been arrested for a narcotics violation. Male told reporting party to obtain $2,750 in gift cards and to call him with the card and pin numbers. Store staff alerted reporting party that the incident was a scam. Reporting party said she was told to call a number. Reporting party did not follow through with the request.
Officers were dispatched to a theft that had occurred at Kohl’s. Officers were in the area but unable to locate the suspects. Officer spoke with the reporting party who stated one male suspect left the store with a cart full of merchandise. It was unknown on the exact amount of loss at the time of the report. Officer spoke with the loss prevention employee who said he would review video and contact the police department when he completed a report.
Saturday, Dec. 21
A 32-year-old male was cited for failure to stop for a motor vehicle crash at Main and I-94.
Officers responded to a theft in progress at Target. Officers apprehended the suspects running through the parking lot. Two adult females were arrested. Both were released with citations for misdemeanor thefts, with one of the females receiving an additional charge for providing a false name to police.
A 42-year-old male was cited after a three-vehicle, injury crash at 20850 Rogers Drive. Three people were injured and transported to a hospital.
